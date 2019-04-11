The regular season is almost over for Galveston County high school softball teams, and while the playoff berths in District 24-6A and District 22-5A are all but clinched, some local teams still have a shot at jostling for better positioning in the district standings.
So, the Preview/Review takes a look at the softball playoff picture and points out a game to watch Friday. Also, check out the latest softball roundup at galvnews.com for more information on how Tuesday’s action went.
DISTRICT 24-6A OUTLOOK
The district’s four playoff teams — Alvin, Clear Falls, Clear Creek and Clear Springs — are all locked into playoff spots, but each team’s seed is not quite set.
With Tuesday’s win and series sweep of Clear Falls (8-2 in district), Alvin (9-0) is all but assured of the district championship. The Knights, though, currently have Clear Creek (7-3) right on their heels for the runner-up spot, and they face the Wildcats in their season finale this coming Tuesday.
Having swept its season series against current fourth-place holder Clear Springs (5-4), Clear Falls should slip to no worse than third place in 24-6A. Clear Creek has its district bye Friday, and with a tough final two games against Clear Falls on Tuesday and Clear Springs next Friday, could be in peril of falling to fourth place.
DISTRICT 22-5A OUTLOOK
Three teams have playoff berths clinched, and there could potentially be separate tiebreaker situations for both district runner-up and and for the fourth-place playoff seed when the final dust of the regular season clears.
The Friendswood Lady Mustangs (12-0 in district) can formally clinch the district championship Friday night on the road against Ball High (2-10).
Santa Fe (9-3) currently sits in third place, but could move into at least a runner-up tie with Crosby (10-2) — the two teams split their season series — as the Lady Indians should be favored in their final two games against Goose Creek Memorial (4-8) and Texas City (6-6), while the Lady Cougars still have one more date with Friendswood in their season finale next Tuesday.
The Lady Stings could find themselves in a tie for fourth place if they drop their final two games against Crosby on Friday and Santa Fe next Tuesday, and if Galena Park (4-8) wins out against Baytown Lee (1-11) and GCM. Texas City and Galena Park split their season series.
FRIDAY’S GAME TO WATCH
• Clear Springs at Alvin: The Chargers could inject some electricity into their bid to move up a spot in the district standings for a more favorable first-round playoff matchup with an upset win at Alvin.
A win here and another next Tuesday against Clear Lake (0-9 in district) could put Clear Springs in a position to at least earn a third-place tie with Clear Creek (7-3), if not completely overtake the Wildcats should they stumble at any point down the stretch.
While the Lady Jackets (9-0) have yet to taste defeat in district, the Chargers did have them on the proverbial ropes in the teams’ first matchup. Clear Springs led that game 2-1 through five innings before Alvin engineered a comeback with two runs in the top of the sixth and added an insurance run in the top of the seventh.
First pitch for the game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday at Alvin.
