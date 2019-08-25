STINGAREES FAST FACTS
Head coach: Leland Surovik (8th season)
2018 record: 2-8, 1-6 in district
Returning starters: 5 offense, 4 defense
Key players: QB Brayden Torres, DB/RB Corday Williams, RB Semaj McCall, DL Matthew Armstrong
HOT READ
A mentality of family and togetherness, as well as some good, old fashioned hard-hitting football will be the keystone of the Stings’ season in 2019.
“We’re going to be more physical this year than we’ve been in the past,” head coach Leland Surovik said. “And, I think we’ve been pretty physical in the past, but we’ve got a good group that wants to play physical, smash-mouth football.”
On each side of the ball, the team will be a mix of experienced seniors and a crop of mostly sophomore newcomers. On offense, Texas City will look to control the ball with a ground-heavy attack led by a multitude of running backs, including McCall and two-way player Williams. Torres will be tasked with taking over the quarterback position after incumbent Phillip McDaniel moved out of the school district.
– James LaCombe
PLAYER TO WATCH
Corday Williams, senior, DB/RB
A well-rounded athlete, Williams is projected to be an explosive option in the run game on offense and to be a leader on defense, anchoring the Stings’ secondary. Williams is coming off a season where he led the team in passes defended, and was a primary punt and kick returner. With an even larger role on both sides of the ball, this season could be one to remember for Williams.
– James LaCombe
QUOTABLE
“We’re probably going to be starting seven to 10 sophomores this year; we’re going to be young. We have a lot of big shoes to fill on both sides of the ball, and our sophomores are really going to have to step up. But, they’re a good group, and they’re working hard.”
– Texas City head coach Leland Surovik on his team’s youth this season
2019 SCHEDULE
Aug. 30 vs El Campo, 7 p.m.
Sept. 6 at Clear Falls, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13 vs Clear Lake, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 vs Friendswood, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4 at Shadow Creek, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 vs Hightower, 7 p.m.
Oct. 17 at Terry, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 vs Angleton, 7 p.m.
Nov. 1 vs Foster, 7 p.m.
Nov. 8 at Ball, 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.