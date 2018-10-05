SANTA FE
After a close, back-and-forth pinball match first half, the Santa Fe Indians’ defense put the Baytown Lee Ganders away in the second half, holding them to just seven points after a wild first quarter, winning by the final score of 49-31, Friday night at Joe Raitano Field.
Leading by four points at halftime, it took four plays for the Indians to gain their biggest scoring advantage of the game when senior quarterback Nathan Kruger found senior receiver Austin Lamb for a 47-yard touchdown strike, and after an extra point the Indians led by 11, 35-24.
Kruger and Lamb shined once again this game, hooking up for nine catches, 182 yards and a score.
On the next Baytown Lee possession, sophomore Brenton Boehm came up with a huge sack, combined with a big pass deflection by senior Daniel Munoz, to force a Ganders three-and-out.
On the very first play of the next Santa Fe drive, Lamb found the end zone from 37 yards out to increase the Santa Fe lead to three scores, 42-24.
The next Baytown Lee drive was grounded when junior Reece Dobson came up with a tackle for loss to force a turnover on downs.
Later in the third quarter, senior Michael Moore picked off an errant pass, setting up the Indians in great field position at the 43-yard line.
Eight plays later, the sophomore Tristian Cundiff put the game away for good, scoring on a 2-yard touchdown run for his fourth touchdown of the night, and the Indians led 49-24.
Santa Fe lit up the score board for 28 points in the first half, racking up 271 total yards.
After spotting Baytown Lee with an early touchdown, the Indians answered 50 seconds later when Cundiff slashed his way into the end zone from 5 yards out, and after an extra point from freshman Noe Rico the Indians tied the game at 7-7.
Trailing again, this time 10-7, Kruger answered, diving in behind his offensive line from 1 yard out to give the Indians the lead with 1:44 left in the first quarter.
Baytown Lee junior quarterback Ijenea Wooley made multiple defenders miss and then sprinted past the Santa Fe defense for a 70-yard touchdown and after an extra point, the Ganders led 17-14.
Trailing yet again, Kruger found junior Nate Hays for a 28-yard pass, setting the Indians up at the 15-yard line for another scoring opportunity.
Cundiff put the Indians back in front, bullying his way into the end zone from 4 yards, and the Indians led 21-17 with 5:17 left in the first half.
Another Cundiff touchdown of 2 yards (his third of the first half) snatched the lead back from Baytown Lee, and the Indians took a four-point lead going into halftime.
Santa Fe totaled 501 yards with Kruger leading the way with 337 yards on 18 of 28 passing.
Santa Fe improves to 1-1 in District 12-5A and 2-3 overall and will next hit the road to take on Vidor at 7 p.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.