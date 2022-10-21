COLLEGE STATION
Friendswood played super at times on Friday but so did Austin’s Liberal Arts and Science Academy when it counted the most.
In fact, the two teams split six super-tiebreakers in all before LASA claimed the overall match in the latter singles matches of the day, dealing the Mustangs a heartbreaking 10-7 loss in the Region III-5A team tennis final at A&M Consolidated High School.
Sophia Porter was the match-winner for LASA, taking the No. 6 matchup in straight sets, 6-4, 6-1.
At the time, Friendswood was up in the other two girls singles still on the courts, having already won the first sets in both.
“There were momentum changes a few times, some for us, some against us,” Mustangs head coach David Cook said. “We feel like there were a couple of singles matches, both that could have gone our way, but we let them get off the hook.
“Overall there were five, six matches we feel like we should have won.”
Friendswood, named afterwards the tournament’s University Interscholastic League Sportsmanship Award winner, had the upper hand in the doubles, taking two of the boys’ matches and one of the girls’ while also winning the mixed, where Nandini Bhojani and Ajay Juarez teamed up to beat Karly Shi/Kieran Dang 6-0, 6-3.
But LASA rallied back with four singles wins in the boys’ matchups and three more on the girls’ side.
With LASA holding on to a slim 8-7 advantage, one of the pivotal matches proved to be the girls’ No. 2 outing, where the Mustangs’ Fiona Fuke fell victim to a three-setter, 10-6 in the decisive super-tiebreaker.
Fuke won the first set against Sanwi Sarode, 6-4, but Sarode claimed the second, 6-0. Then, in the tiebreaker, Fuke stormed back from a 6-2 deficit to within 8-6 before Sarode won the next two fatal points.
Nearby, Friendswood’s No. 4 Bella Benson and No. 5 Elodie Ridout were winning their respective matches against Wendy Geng and Anna Ugarte.
Keeping the Mustangs in the match were the boys’ No. 4 Michael Lanni and No. 5 Ethan Eberhardt, and the girls’ No. 3 Audrey Tang.
All three won in straight sets, with Lanni dealing Milo Kevorkian a 6-0, 6-0 verdict.
“Right now we’re still in the process of figuring if we could have done this or if we could have done that,” Cook said.
Earlier, winning in doubles were the boys’ Lanni/Eberhardt and No. 2 Jacob Smiley/Yan Terekhin, and the girls’ No. 1 Fuke/Tang, each match eventually decided by third-set super-tiebreakers.
“Fact is, we got beat by a small margin,” Cook added.
The two teams entered the championship match as the top-ranked teams in the region, Friendswood at No. 1 and LASA at No. 2, as well as being No. 11 and 12 state-wide, respectively.
The loss ends the Mustangs’ memorable season at 19-3, the three setbacks coming at the hands of Class 6A No. 21 state-ranked Pearland Dawson, Alvin Shadow Creek and now LASA.
“I’m extremely proud of these kids, but it still hurts, especially when you come so close to what you’ve been working for all season long,” Cook said. “We’ll start over again next year.”
