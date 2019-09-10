FRIENDSWOOD
As a pre-district schedule plagued by injuries and tough losses came to a close, the Friendswood Lady Mustangs saw progress toward the ultimate goal of state tournament glory in a hard-fought defeat at the hands of a top team.
“We struggled in preseason in some games and injuries and stuff, but I’d rather peak in November than now,” Friendswood head coach Sarah Paulk said.
The Lady Mustangs had their chances but could not close out the fourth set to force a winner-take-all fifth, and one of the Houston area’s best Class 6A squads, Clear Brook, had to earn every bit of its 25-21, 23-25, 25-23, 32-30 win Tuesday night at Friendswood High School.
Friendswood led the fourth set, 23-20, but the Wolverines rallied to tied the score, 23-23, and from there, a wild finish was on. A Kate Bueche kill gave the Lady Mustangs a 24-23 lead in what would be the first of six potential set-point scenarios for Friendswood.
Clear Brook got its first set-point chance after a Kailin Newsome kill and a Friendswood hitting error gave the Wolverines a 29-28 lead. But, kills from Ashlyn Svoboda (18 kills, 18 digs) put the Lady Mustangs at set point for the sixth and final time.
Back-to-back Newsome kills set the stage for a long rally that ultimately saw the ball find the floor on the Friendswood side of the net.
The Lady Mustangs put themselves in four-point deficits at multiple points in the fourth set, with the latest being a 19-15 Clear Brook lead. A 7-0 run by Friendswood that featured kills from Sarah Sitton, Alessandra Meoni and Svoboda suddenly saw the Lady Mustangs in control.
“We started off that fourth set struggling, so for us to come back and fight and even make it a game showed a lot of growth,” Paulk said. “We’ve only had three games this season where we’ve had all our starters in, so we are still very much trying to see the things that work.”
In addition to Svoboda’s strong effort, other leaders for the Lady Mustangs included Makensy Manbeck (15 kills), Tori Weatherley (46 assists) and Gillian Smith (17 digs).
In their lone victorious set of the match, the Lady Mustangs overcame an odd official’s ruling that sent the team in a temporary spiral. As the Wolverines were serving, an error was called before the serve went into the net — either outcome would have resulted in an early 7-3 Friendswood lead.
Ultimately, it was ruled the error call was incorrect and the play was negated, essentially giving Clear Brook a do-over on the serve. What ensued was three straight points from the Wolverines that got them back in the set.
The teams would then go back-and-forth until a stunning finish from Friendswood claimed the second frame to knot the match, 1-1. Trailing 23-21 after a Newsome ace, the Lady Mustangs rattled off four unanswered points on consecutive Manbeck kills, a big block and a Bueche ace to end the set in style.
Friendswood led the first set by as much as 11-7, but Clear Brook steadily climbed back into it. Three straight Clear Brook errors gave Friendswood a 21-20 lead, the Wolverines ended the set on a 5-0 run sparked by a booming kill from Bella Lockwood.
The Lady Mustangs held a seemingly commanding 17-11 lead in the third set. With the lead down to 20-17, three aces and a kill from Newsome fueled a 5-0 that flipped the score to a 22-20 Wolverines advantage. Consecutive Manbeck kills tied the score, 22-22, but Clear Brook out-paced Friendswood, 3-1 down the stretch, with a Lockwood kill finishing off the frame for a 2-1 advantage in the match.
“We needed some good things to happen to get the energy up,” Clear Brook head coach Meredith Thompson said. “Our serving picked up. Kailin got a lot of good, tough serves, several aces. Bella was hard to stop on the outside.”
Up next will be the District 22-5A opener for Friendswood, which will be 6:30 p.m. Friday.
ELSEWHERE
• Clear Creek 3, Pearland 0 (25-15, 25-20, 25-14)
• Clear Springs 3, Richmond George Ranch (25-20, 25-17, 25-16)
• Deer Park 3, Dickinson 0 (25-11, 25-9, 25-19)
• Huffman Hargrave 3, Santa Fe 2 (25-16, 25-13, 19-25, 22-25, 15-13)
Editor’s note: For more information, see the Sept. 10 volleyball roundup at galvnews.com.
