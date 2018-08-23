DICKINSON
The Dickinson Gators and Friendswood Mustangs got in some of their final tune-ups before the regular season begins and used their scrimmage Thursday at Sam Vitanza Stadium as an opportunity to raise money for a fund benefitting former players and coaches facing health issues in the process.
While admission to the scrimmage was free, fans were asked to make a donation to the Texas High School Coaches Association’s Benevolence as an “entry fee.” The scrimmage came just days before the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Harvey making landfall and eventually inundating both the Dickinson and Friendswood communities with severe flooding.
“The support from the county, the city, the state and the country was really overwhelming (after Harvey),” Dickinson head coach John Snelson said. “We took donations at the gate for the Texas High School Coaches Association’s Benevolence Fund, and basically what that is, is if coaches or kids have a permanent injury, the coaches association gives them help with their medical bills. We appreciate all the donations people were able to give us.”
The Benevolence Fund also directly benefitted a Friendswood coach two years ago, head football coach Robert Koopmann noted.
“Coaches helping coaches is a big thing, so we were glad to help,” Koopmann said.
In the scrimmage’s format, the teams played two live quarters, which were followed by two series apiece for each team where they were given a minimum of 10 scripted plays in each series.
The first two live quarters ended in a 14-14 tie, and Dickinson added two more touchdowns in the scripted plays phase of the scrimmage.
Mike Welch started at quarterback and led both TD drives for the Gators. Welch ran in a short QB keeper for Dickinson’s first score, and following some nice runs, running back Jordan Green punched in a 3-yard TD run. Paul Smith also snagged an interception for the Gators.
Guy Garibay, who Snelson has said could also be in the running for the Gators’ QB job, played the last two series of the live session and the bulk of the scripted plays portion of the scrimmage.
Overall, Snelson said he was happy with his team’s competitive spirit and focus, and specifically was impressed with the aggressiveness shown by the defensive secondary and the play from both quarterbacks.
The scrimmage was especially important action for the Gators, who have had their practice schedule disrupted by severe heat and lightning delays.
“We were trying to get a bunch of people in, get a bunch of different looks at different combinations, and we did that,” Snelson said. “We’re still not in really good shape, so we’re going to have to keep working on that. … We just have to work on getting better every week. We’ve got a couple veterans, but we’ve got a brand-new, young team.”
Friendswood’s sophomore gunslinger Luke Grden played all of the snaps in the live quarters and threw some pretty balls throughout the scrimmage. A nice screen pass play helped set up a 1-yard TD from running back Colton Halata for Friendswood’s first TD, and a 49-yard pass followed by a 24-yard screen pass connection from Grden to Halata accounted for the Mustangs’ other score.
There will be nine new starters on defense for the Mustangs, and Koopmann said that unit showed a significant amount of improvement in this scrimmage compared to last week’s against Clear Lake when it came to intensity and swarming to the ball. Koopmann also was pleased with the offensive line after a shaky start to the scrimmage.
“We’re still growing up there, but if we can keep Luke on his feet, I think great things are going to happen to us offensively,” Koopmann said.
With many players still inexperienced and heading for a tough Class 5A district, Koopmann was pleased to see them hold their own with a top-notch Class 6A program like Dickinson.
“The reason we scrimmage Dickinson is to get better,” Koopmann said. “They’re so well-coached and so athletic and so talented. We set our goal to be a better football team at the end than we were at the beginning, and I think we were. … Even though it was just a scrimmage, it was big for us to come in and compete with these guys.”
Both teams will start off their regular seasons on the road next Friday. Dickinson plays Richmond George Ranch at Traylor Stadium, and Friendswood will be at Dayton. Both kickoffs will be at 7 p.m.
