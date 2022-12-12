The Clear Springs Chargers volleyball team elevated their status in district play and maintained an impressive streak of postseason excellence, and at the center of it all was multi-talented junior Ashley Richardson — the 2022 Galveston County volleyball player of the year.
“I couldn’t imagine any high school coach in the nation not wanting her on their court and playing for them,” Clear Springs head volleyball coach Shannon McClellen said.
Bringing the versatility to play both at setter and at right-side hitter for the Chargers, Richardson — who was picked as District 24-6A’s most valuable player — tallied a team-high 479 kills to go along with 741 assists, 378 digs, 66 blocks and 55 aces.
“She definitely brings a lot to the table — not just athletically, but as a leader,” McClellen said. “The kids respect her on and off the court.”
Richardson said it was a personal goal of her’s this season to be an aggressor and have her teammates trust her as an offensive weapon in close games.
“I think that’s what happened, and I was really happy about that — me being really motivated to accomplish my goals made me want to fight to want the ball,” Richardson said, adding that she feels her hitting is the greatest of her multiple strengths as a volleyball player.
For the team as a whole, the 2022 season saw the Chargers go undefeated in District 24-6A to claim the program’s first district title since 2018, and for the third straight year, Clear Springs had its playoff run go all the way to the Region III-6A tournament.
Richardson also comes from a Clear Springs volleyball lineage, with the ultra-competitive youngest sister being the third sibling to play for the Chargers program.
“She had two older sisters who were really great volleyball players to help lead her by example,” McClellen said. “Being in a volleyball family definitely helped her with her court IQ, her court awareness and being able to understand all aspects of the game.
“She’s been running around Clear Springs courts since she was about 6 years old,” McClellen added. “And I think that definitely puts her at advantage having been introduced to it so early on.”
With a senior season still ahead of her next season, Richardson already had some goals in mind — chiefly, getting past fourth round of the playoffs, improving her blocking, and also reaching a rare milestone of 2,000 assists, 1,000 kills and 1,000 digs for her high school career.
