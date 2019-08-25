TORS FAST FACTS
Head coach: Kimble Anders (7th season)
2018 record: 3-6, 1-6 in district
Returning starters: 7 offense, 4 defense
Key players: RB Clarence Dalton, OL Carson Hebert, OL Rodell Jones, DB Kristian Dalton
HOT READ
After recording the program’s first playoff win since 1999 in 2017, the Tors were dealt a tough blow in 2018 by being realigned into a rugged District 10-5A-I and could not quite keep up with the competition. However, half of Ball High’s district defeats last year came by less than two touchdowns, and head coach Kimble Anders said his staff is emphasizing to the players a desire to keep up the fight in close games in order to give themselves a chance to win in the end.
With a new offensive coordinator, a stable of strong running backs (led by Nevada commit Clarence Dalton) and a solid offensive line (led by Carson Hebert, who Anders called one of the hardest working players in the program and an excellent all-round kid), Anders said the Tors will lean more heavily on their run game on offense this season. Dylan Parish is another running back projected to be in the mix for carries, Anders said. Heading into the first days of practice, Anders said the quarterback position remains an open competition, but whoever earns the job ideally will be a dual-threat quarterback in the new run-oriented offense. Defensively, the strong point will be the back half, led by safety Kristian Dalton, while up front, the Tors should have some guys who can pressure opposing quarterbacks, Anders said.
– James LaCombe
PLAYER TO WATCH
Clarence Dalton, senior, RB
With the aforementioned greater emphasis on the run game and the well-rounded Dalton’s talent, the senior workhorse should be in for a season to remember, as he is already coming off a 2017 campaign that saw him named District 10-5A-I offensive player of the year.
“Hopefully, that will be our strength: carrying the ball, being able to sustain drives and score,” Anders said.
– James LaCombe
QUOTABLE
“We’ve had a great offseason with a lot of people showing up in the summertime, so it seems like the dedication is there. We’ve been doing some things a little differently this year, just trying to mentally prepare our kids for the fundamentals of the game and the discipline part and things like that. As a coaching staff, we have put a lot of effort in taking care of the small things and details. So, hopefully, during training camp and before the first game, all of that stuff starts to resonate.”
– Ball High head coach Kimble Anders on the Tors' offseason
2019 SCHEDULE
Aug. 30 at La Marque, 7 p.m.
Sept. 6 vs Houston Yates, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13 at Houston Wheatley, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 vs Foster, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4 at Friendswood, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 vs Shadow Creek, 7 p.m.
Oct. 17 at Hightower, 7 p.m.
Oct. 25 vs Terry, 7 p.m.
Nov. 1 at Angleton, 7 p.m.
Nov. 8 vs Texas City, 7 p.m.
