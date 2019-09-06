TOMBALL
With a new offense installed just three days prior, the Santa Fe Indians struggled with penalties and timing Friday night en route to a 42-14 defeat against the Tomball Cougars at Tomball Memorial Stadium.
Santa Fe had eight penalties in the first half, many of which were illegal motion or illegal blocking penalties adjusting to the run-heavy, misdirection-style offense, which Indians head coach Matthew Bentley said is intended to slow the game down for his two-way players and to get the more milage out of athletic quarterback/receiver Nate Hays.
“We’re trying to get the best 11 on the field and put the ball in our best player’s hands,” Bentley said. “If we don’t hurt ourselves with stupid penalties, it’s probably a different story.”
Things were much cleaner in the second half, but by the time the was offense running more smoothly, the Indians were in a 28-0 hole after a 28-yard touchdown connection from Hunter Dunn to Cash Walker.
The Indians caught Tomball’s defense off-guard with a pass play for a touchdown, as Trever Trexler found Hays — who spent most of the game under center in the triple option-style formations — for a 34-yard score to cut the deficit to 28-7 at the 4:35 mark of the third quarter.
But, Tomball answered just three plays and 39 ticks off the clock later on the play of the game when Jermaine Mayes took a handoff, slipped through the defense, made a nice cutback up the field and raced 71 yards to the end zone to go up, 35-7.
Despite losing 12 yards on the opening play courtesy of a Ryan Irons sack, Tomball completed a six-play, 58-yard TD drive — which included a fake punt run for a first down — with a 14-yard pass from Dunn to Jaylen Gray at the 9:53 mark of the fourth quarter for its final score.
Santa Fe tacked on a late TD on a seven-play, 49-yard drive, which was capped by a 7-yard rushing score from Alex Trevino.
The Indians came close to finding the end zone on their final drive of the second half, driving down to the Cougars’ 16-yard line, but a 15-yard chop block penalty, but four short running plays weren’t enough to keep the drive going, and Santa Fe turned it over on downs right before halftime.
“We hurt ourselves with penalties, and in the new offense that we’re installing, we can’t have penalties and go backward,” Bentley said. “In that type of offense, we need 4 yards every play, and we were doing that.”
The big highlight of the first half for Tomball came on a nifty catch and run by Arrington Eason for a touchdown at the 8:12 mark of the second quarter that pushed its lead to 21-0, which they held at the halftime break. Eason caught a short pass from Dunn near the sideline, made a nice cutback, eluded tacklers, and made another nice cutback toward the other side of the field on his way to the end zone.
After an interception from Santa Fe freshman defensive back Kyeler Thompson ended the Cougars’ first drive of the game, a fumbled punt on the Indians’ ensuing drive gave them great field position just 12 yards from pay dirt, and they cashed in two plays later on a 4-yard TD run by Mayes for a 7-0 lead with 3:51 to play in the first quarter.
Tomball doubled its lead to 14-0 41 seconds into the second quarter on a nice 29-yard pass play for a TD from Dunn to Walker, who made the scoring grab in the back of the end zone.
Up next, the Indians (0-2) will have their home opener 7 p.m. Friday against Brazoswood.
