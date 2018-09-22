LEAGUE CITY
The Katy Tigers brought their trademark smash-mouth offense and smothering defense to Challenger Columbia Stadium on Saturday and left town with a 59-7 win over the Clear Springs Chargers.
“They’re a very good football team, and they’re very disciplined, and we were undisciplined tonight, and you’re going to get beat when you play teams like that,” Clear Springs head coach Craig Dailey said.
While Katy worked to establish its substantial running game, the Tigers were also able to take advantage of a Clear Springs secondary that Dailey said has been a weakness of the defense early on in the season.
“Defensively, we needed to line up right, and our secondary didn’t line up right the whole night,” Dailey said. “When you don’t line up right and they out-leverage you and they’re giving the ball to a good back and they have us out-numbered in the passing game because we’re not lined up right, you’re not going to beat too many people.”
On the opening drive of the game, a 34-yard pass connection from Tigers quarterback Bronson McClelland (10-for-11, 175 yards, one TD) to fullback Dawson Gonzales (three receptions, 56 yards) set up Katy’s first score — a 2-yard touchdown plunge by running back Deondrick Glass (19 carries, 84 yards, four TDs).
A blocked punt on Clear Springs’ first possession put the Tigers’ offense at the 1-yard line, and two plays later, McClelland was in the end zone on a QB sneak for a 14-0 Katy lead just 2:49 into the game.
After a Clear Springs three-and-out, a 25-yard pass from McClelland to receiver Jordan Patrick and a 21-yard run by Glass had Katy back at the Chargers’ 1-yard line, and Glass finished the drive in the end zone to put the Tigers up, 21-0, midway through the first quarter.
A 36-yard pass from McClelland to receiver Matthew Stanley helped set up a 4-yard TD run Glass for a 28-0 Katy lead at the 8:47 mark of the second quarter.
Clear Springs broke onto the scoreboard on a nine-play, 95-yard scoring drive, capping it with a 38-yard TD pass from quarterback Garrett Rooker to tight end Terrance Woodson with 3:58 to go in the second quarter.
But, Katy was able to add two more TDs before the halftime break.
McClelland ended a six-play 51-yard drive with a 12-yard TD scramble, and with only 10 seconds remaining in the half, McClelland hit receiver Steven Stiles perfectly in stride for a 50-yard TD reception and a commanding 42-7 lead.
Following their second blocked punt of the night, the Tigers added to their lead on a 14-yard run by Glass at the 7:50 mark of the third quarter, and then after recovering a pooch kick on the ensuing kickoff added a 44-yard field goal by Kaleb Cue for a 52-7 advantage.
Katy’s final score of the game came on a 36-yard run by backup running back Sherman Smith (12 carries, 104 yards, one TD) with 2:06 remaining in the game.
After a rugged non-district slate, Clear Springs (1-3) returns to action for its District 24-6A opener 7 p.m. Friday against Clear Falls (3-1) at Challenger Columbia Stadium.
“We found out who can play early on, and I think we’re better than what our record shows, and we’re going to continue to improve,” Dailey said.
