LEAGUE CITY
A three-time all-state player, three-time all-district first-teamer, district MVP, team co-MVP and academic all-district player, Clear Falls goalkeeper Maddy Anderson can now add her greatest honor yet to a long and growing list of achievements — All-American.
Last week, the United Soccer Coaches Association selected Anderson as one of just a handful of keepers on its All-American team.
“I was just so excited because it’s a really great honor,” Anderson said about learning of the news.
Anderson, a junior at Clear Falls, has been playing soccer since she was three years old, and she said her passion for the sport led her to continuing to play it.
“I tried all the sports out there, and soccer was really the only one that entertained me,” Anderson said. “When I was 10 years old, I saw Hope Solo play in the World Cup, and she inspired me to do it. It seemed interesting — obviously, just her on-the-field stuff.”
Her sophomore year, Anderson actually also served as a kicker for the Knights football team, although the travel involved in actively participating in two sports — high school football and club soccer — simultaneously became strenuous on her and her family.
“It was awesome,” Anderson said. “All the guys and the coaches were very supportive. The whole school was supportive. It was just a great environment to be in. I had a lot of fun. I was thinking about doing it again next year, but I’m not for sure. It depends on my parents and college training.”
As far as what makes an elite keeper, Anderson said it takes stamina, quick eye-hand coordination, and being a strong leader.
“Being able to communicate, control your team and help them, and being able to play the game and succeed,” Anderson said.
Constant self-improvement is another factor that has allowed Anderson to excel at her sport.
“Whenever I play a game, I’ll look over the video to see what mistakes I made and try to fix those — mostly, improving my core, my jumping, my hand-eye coordination,” Anderson said. “Just anything to keep getting better.”
With her senior season at Clear Falls still ahead of her, Anderson has already committed to play Division I college soccer at Mississippi State.
“It’s so different from high school soccer and club soccer,” Anderson said “They control everything — like what you eat. It’s just a job, basically. You do school and you play soccer.”
Anderson credited her family, coaches and teammates for getting her to where she is today.
“I would not be here without their support,” Anderson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.