Galveston County high school football
WEEK 2
FRIDAY
Ball High vs. Houston Yates (Courville Stadium), 7 p.m.
Clear Creek vs. Deer Park (Challenger Columbia Stadium), 7 p.m.
Clear Falls vs. Texas City (CCISD Veterans Memorial Stadium), 7 p.m.
Dickinson at Allen, 7 p.m.
Santa Fe at Tomball, 7:30 p.m.
La Marque vs. Houston St. Pius (Etheredge Stadium), 7 p.m.
Hitchcock at East Bernard, 7:30 p.m.
Bay Area Christian at Danbury, 7 p.m.
O’Connell at Pasadena First Baptist, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
Clear Springs vs. Klein Collins (Klein Memorial Stadium), 6 p.m.
Friendswood vs. Clear Brook (Challenger Columbia Stadium), 6 p.m.
Houston Emery-Weiner at High Island, 7 p.m.
