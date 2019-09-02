Galveston County high school football

WEEK 2

FRIDAY

Ball High vs. Houston Yates (Courville Stadium), 7 p.m.

Clear Creek vs. Deer Park (Challenger Columbia Stadium), 7 p.m.

Clear Falls vs. Texas City (CCISD Veterans Memorial Stadium), 7 p.m.

Dickinson at Allen, 7 p.m.

Santa Fe at Tomball, 7:30 p.m.

La Marque vs. Houston St. Pius (Etheredge Stadium), 7 p.m.

Hitchcock at East Bernard, 7:30 p.m.

Bay Area Christian at Danbury, 7 p.m.

O’Connell at Pasadena First Baptist, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

Clear Springs vs. Klein Collins (Klein Memorial Stadium), 6 p.m.

Friendswood vs. Clear Brook (Challenger Columbia Stadium), 6 p.m.

Houston Emery-Weiner at High Island, 7 p.m.

