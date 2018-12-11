HITCHCOCK
La Marque High School’s valedictorian made the grade for the Cougars’ boys basketball team on a night where coach Kevin Wilcox’s squad looked anything but state-ranked.
Senior David Owens delivered three points down the stretch and also made a critical steal that allowed La Marque to escape rival Hitchcock with a 42-38 win on Tuesday night, improving its record to 7-7 overall.
“David was all over the court,” said Wilcox of Owens, who hit a free throw to make it 40-38 with 10 seconds left shortly after he swiped an inbounds pass. “He’s the one player who does the dirty work, and while a lot of what he does can’t be seen in a scorebook, he makes a big difference for this team. I ask a lot out of him, and he responds.”
Caught up in a playoff-like atmosphere, the Cougars were never able to get their offense in gear. La Marque had a 33-26 lead early in the fourth quarter before Hitchcock (3-11) forced a 38-38 tie when Tra’Vonte Jones found the basket with 1:53 remaining.
Jeremy Arvie gave the Coogs the lead for good with a free throw with 39 seconds left, and after Owens’ hit his freebie, Edward Robinson’s steal led to him sealing the deal with a pair of free throws with :04 on the clock.
“We have to learn how to stay focused in tight games,” said Hitchcock coach Christopher Jordan. “It felt like a playoff game, and those are the type of moments that we will have to improve upon as the season goes on.”
The Bulldogs held a 13-10 lead at the end of the first quarter, but the Cougars surged just enough to take a 21-18 lead at intermission.
Robinson, Rha’Sean Booker and Willie Johns each scored 10 points for La Marque. Arvie had five, Owens had four, while David Bradley had two and Ray McChristian finished with one point for La Marque.
Jones led all scorers with 13 points for Hitchcock, with Christian Dorsey adding 10 points for the Bulldogs. Dylan Zigler had six, Pacey Jones had five, Javion Gamble and Tyrone Turner had two points each.
La Marque hosts Ball High at 7 p.m. Friday, while Hitchcock hosts Texas City at 7 p.m. Friday.
