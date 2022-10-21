DICKINSON
Hoping to spoil the Dickinson High School Gators’ homecoming celebration, the Clear Lake High School Falcons came up short in a huge District 24-6A matchup Friday night at Sam Vitanza Stadium.
The two teams, who had identical records going in, competed in a 31-7 contest to help the Gators move up in the district.
In a first half that was filled with penalties and turnovers by both teams, the game was tied 7-7 at the half.
The Gators were led on defense by a stellar performance by Diego Sanchez and the Falcons offense was led by huge gains by running back Elijah Harris, who scored the team’s only touchdown of the first half and game.
The Gators were led by quarterback John Soloman and the Falcons quarterback, Devin Lippold, kept his team in the game in the first half, although it was turnover-laden the entirety of the first half.
The Gators struck first with a touchdown reception caught by wide receiver Marquis Johnson to put the Gators up 7-0 with 6:04 left in the first quarter.
The Falcons began its next possession on their 38-yard line but failed to pick up a first down and was forced to punt to the Gators where the Gators’ special teams turned the ball over to put the Falcons back in excellent field position at the 35-yard line where Harris ran it in to tie the game up 7-7 with 4:34 left in the first quarter. The score would remain the same at the half after a myriad of turnovers and penalties.
The Gators received the ball first in the second half starting at their 25-yard line. After a huge gain by Johnson and a quarterback scamper by Soloman, the Gators went up 14-7.
After they failed to gain a first down, the Falcons punted to the Gators. Johnson and Jeremiah Scoby both caught long passes to put the Gators in scoring position, and along with a costly face mask penalty by the Falcons, the Gators went up 21-7 after another touchdown by Soloman with 4:27 left in the third quarter.
Brett Bacon took over for a series at quarterback for the Gators toward the end of the third quarter where the Gators fumbled the ball on the Falcons 29-yard line with 3.7 seconds left in the third quarter. Clear Lake ended up turning it over though with an interception by Jabari Ellison of Dickinson.
With Soloman back at quarterback, the Gators went up 28-7 with another Johnson score with 7 minutes left in the fourth quarter.
Bacon led the Gators the remaining of the fourth quarter by completing a 30-yard pass to wide receiver Mason Peterson to put the Gators in field goal range to put the Gators up 31-7 to end the game.
The Gators next play the Clear Creek Wildcats at 7 p.m. Friday at Challenger Columbia Stadium.
