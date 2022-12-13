The Dickinson Lady Gators established their presence with a rock-solid defense to build a big lead early and finish with a 51-34 win over the Clear Springs Chargers in the teams’ District 24-6A girls basketball opener Tuesday night at Clear Springs High School.
“When you change the culture, the first game sets the tone, so I’m super-proud of them for that; they did very well,” Dickinson head girls basketball coach Toya Peterson said. “We have great team cohesion, and they just wanted to be better. We have a little chip on our shoulders; when people ranked us, we came out as the fifth seed (in district).”
After Dickinson held Clear Springs scoreless in the first quarter with a 9-0 lead through the opening period, the Lady Gators continued to pull away, building a 15-0 advantage before Alyssa Freeman’s mid-range jumper gave the Chargers their first made field goal and points at the 4:47 mark of the second quarter.
The Lady Gators swelled their lead to 23-2 on an offensive rebound and put-back bucket by Jewel Brandley, and a buzzer-beating layup by Lauren Vasquez made the score 23-4 at halftime.
Whether it was that well-played final basket or other halftime adjustments, the Chargers played considerably better in the second half, getting the score as close as 34-21 late in the third quarter on an Amirah Gray mid-range shot, but Dickinson’s huge first-half lead proved to be too much for Clear Springs to overcome.
“We started honing in on our defense, and we’re big believers in good defense creates easy offense, so once we got some stops, we kind of got rolling,” Clear Springs head girls basketball coach Jessica Gaines said of her team’s showing in the second half, in which the Chargers out-scored the Lady Gators 30-28.
A balanced scoring effort for the Lady Gators was led by Jazmine Hansley (11 points, two blocks) and Ciara Williams (nine points, eight rebounds).
Gray led the Chargers with an 11-point, 10-rebound double-double.
Dickinson (1-0 in District 24-6A) has a bye Friday before returning to action 1 p.m. next Tuesday at home against Clear Falls.
“The sky’s the limit,” Peterson said. “We’re a good team, and they just believe.”
Clear Springs (0-1) looks to bounce back 7 p.m. Friday at Clear Falls.
“We can fix some things, and I think we’ll be OK,” Gaines said. “If we would’ve put together a complete game, we’re capable of doing anything.”
