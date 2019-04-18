LEAGUE CITY
Clear Falls pitcher Cooper Timmons threw a complete-game, two-hit gem, and the Knights took advantage of Clear Creek’s mistakes to record a key 6-1 win on a windy Thursday evening at home.
“Our pitching was phenomenal,” Clear Falls head coach Eddie Youngblood said. “Cooper Timmons did a fantastic job. With the wind blowing in 20, 30 miles per hour, we just had to throw strikes. … And, we just capitalized on a few of their mistakes. We’ve got good team speed, and tonight, we got those guys on the bases.”
Timmons finished with a final pitching line of seven innings, two hits, one unearned run, eight strikeouts and two walks.
“You’ve got to give credit to their starting pitcher; he did a heck of a job,” Clear Creek head coach Brent Kunefke said. “We were never really threatening, and when we were threatening, he threw big pitches. Defensively, we just couldn’t make the routine play, and it ended up costing us, and we didn’t play very well. But, that’s baseball.”
The win puts Clear Falls’ district record at 6-6, and while Youngblood said he doesn’t want to jinx it, the Knights will almost assuredly see themselves gain a playoff berth as they spend their bye week keeping track of the rest of the District 24-6A teams closing out their seasons.
The loss sends Clear Creek’s (4-6 in district) playoff hopes into a perilous position, as the Wildcats will need at least one, if not two, wins next week over district leader Clear Springs (9-1).
Clear Falls jumped on Clear Creek early in this one with a run in the bottom of the first.
Shortstop Corey Lanier led off the inning with an infield single. Later, Lanier took off for second base on a steal, and a passed ball on the pitch allowed him to race all the way to third. Designated hitter Jake Trapani delivered a one-out RBI sacrifice fly for the 1-0 lead.
Clear Creek scratched its only run of the game onto the scoreboard in the top of the second to tie the game at 1-1.
First baseman Daniel Burroway was hit by the the first pitch of the inning, and he advanced to second on third baseman Isaac Lopez’s single. With one out, catcher Andrew Cardi was hit by a pitch to load the bases, and a throwing error as Clear Falls was turning what would have been an inning-ending 4-6-3 double play allowed the run to score.
The Knights immediately atoned for the error with a run in the bottom of the second to regain the lead at 2-1.
Timmons led off and reached base when Clear Creek couldn’t cleanly field a come-backer to the pitcher. With Wyatt Coleman in to run the bases for Timmons, he reached second base on a balk before second baseman Gavin Esquivel’s single put runners on the corners. Wildcats starting pitcher Hunter Smith made an athletic play to throw out Coleman on an attempted suicide squeeze from right fielder Langston White, but an errant throw on an attempt to throw out White on a steal allowed a run to score.
A three-run bottom of the fourth gave Clear Falls a little breathing room, with all of the Knights’ runs in the inning coming with two outs.
Left fielder Baylan Vaughan was hit by a pitch to start the frame, and a sac bunt and passed ball saw him get to third base. White knocked a seeing-eye RBI single through the middle of the infield. After White stole another base, moved to third on a passed ball and Lanier worked a walk, catcher Brooks Montgomery laced an RBI single to right field. A steal and an errant pickoff throw saw Lanier round the bases and score.
The Knights tacked on one more run in the bottom of the sixth without recording a base hit. Back-to-back one-out walks drawn by Esquivel and White were followed by Lanier getting hit by a pitch to load the bases. After a spectacular diving catch in left from from Mason Moran, who doubled earlier in the game, Trapani worked a bases-loaded walk to force a runner home.
