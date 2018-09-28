LEAGUE CITY
The Bay Area Christian Broncos got a go-ahead touchdown with a little more than 2 minutes left to play to defeat The Woodlands Christian Warriors, 14-6, in the teams’ district opener Friday at Bay Area Christian School.
Tied 6-6, Jackson Collins plowed into the end zone on a 1-yard QB keeper for the game-winning score.
After a scoreless first half, Andrew Brown (173 rushing yards) got the Broncos on the board in the third quarter on a 35-yard scamper to pay dirt.
The Woodlands Christian knotted the score early in the fourth quarter on an 80-yard run to the house.
Noah Melancon led the Bay Area Christian defense with eight tackles, while Christian McDonough and Dalton Chavis each chipped in five tackles.
Up next for the Broncos (2-3 overall, 1-0 in district) will be a bye week before a return to the field 7 p.m. Oct. 12 at home against Pasadena First Baptist.
