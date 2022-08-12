HITCHCOCK
In a back-and-forth tug-of-war between Galveston County rivals, the Hitchcock Lady Bulldogs saved their best for last as they defeated the La Marque Lady Cougars by the scores of 24-26, 25-17, 28-26, 16-25 and 15-5 at home Friday.
Updated: August 12, 2022 @ 10:47 pm
