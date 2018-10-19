TEXAS CITY
On a balmy homecoming Friday night at Stingaree Stadium, it was the visiting Rosenberg Terry Rangers who left the field in jubilation as they played spoiler and edged out a 30-27 victory over the Texas City Stingarees.
“The kids fought hard the entire game,” Texas City coach Leland Surovik said following the loss. “It’s the little stuff that takes away the mojo of the game, you know? We’ve got to clean those things up.”
The Stings (1-6, 0-4 in District 10-5A-I) got the ball with just over two minutes left to play in the fourth quarter and trailing by just three points. After driving from their own 25-yard line to the Terry 15, Texas City sent out Alex Paz to attempt a 32-yard field goal on second-and-10 with 13 seconds left in the contest. But the game-tying kick sailed to the left and Terry took possession of the ball, and the game.
“Part of me wanted to throw one more pass and take a chance,” Surovik said of his decision to try for the field goal. “But I’ve been in this game long enough to know that sometimes you don’t get out of bounds. I had faith in Paz. Paz is an excellent kicker, and, you know, he didn’t lose this game for us. This was a team deal.”
Stings’ senior fullback, T.J. Fountain, bruised his way to an impressive three-score night, rushing for two touchdowns on six carries, along with 36 yards, and crossing the goal line again on one of his two receptions that totaled 30 yards.
Senior running back, Jo’Vel McDaniel, also helped lead the way for Texas City with a 16-carry, 187-yard rushing performance that included him crossing the goal line on the night’s longest play — an 83-yard touchdown run that served as a one-play drive for the Stings midway through the third quarter. That score put Texas City up 21-15.
But the Rangers had big performances of their own, namely junior quarterback Brandon Kyles, who scored twice on the ground while carrying the ball for 61 yards on 15 attempts, and who completed 11 of 19 passes for 151 yards and the go-ahead score late in the fourth quarter.
“It’s tough,” Surovik said. “We’re going to have to lick our wounds, line back up and look each other in the eye and challenge each other. I love each and every one of them. They’re great young men. And their character shows with the fight they have.”
Texas City hunts for its first district win in an away game against Angleton.
