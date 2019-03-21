Ball High came close to pulling off a trifecta at the Peter Andrew Sunseri Memorial Team Tennis Tournament on Thursday.
After beating Alief's Elsik and Taylor in order, the Tors fell one win short of completing the Alief sweep, losing to No. 1-seeded Hastings in the championship match, 7-2.
At the same time, Ball High's junior varsity was working its way to the consolation final, only to drop an identical 7-2 decision to Elsik in the fifth-place match.
The Tors' varsity was literally a last-minute substitute for defending champion Pasadena Dobie, which was forced to stay home because of the current Deer Park refinery dilemma.
“I couldn't have asked any more from them,” Ball High coach Kim LeGate said of her top entry. “Getting a call at 8 o'clock in the morning and coming together as a team and playing as well as they did on such short notice.
“They played their best and had fun doing it. It was a good team day.”
The Tors' number ones started off with a 5-3 quarterfinals victory over Elsik, then knocked off Taylor in the semifinals, 7-2.
However, in the final, Ball High could only muster a pair of singles wins at the No. 2 boys' and girls' positions, Noah Elzner and Zoe Overton doing the honors with 8-5 and 8-4 efforts, respectively.
As for the Tors' jayvee, it first lost to Hastings, 7-2, but bounced back with a 7-2 win of its own against Santa Fe.
Later, in the consolation final, collecting the two wins for Ball High were Jordyn Pendergrass in the No. 2 girls' singles (8-3) and the mixed doubles team of Ameerah Ben-Aissa/Sam Boeh (9-7).
“I'm so proud of our young Tors today,” LeGate said of Ball High's No. 2 team. “They really rose to the challenge of facing strong teams at the varsity level.”
In the seventh-place match, Santa Fe lost to Bryan Rudder, coached by former O'Connell four-time state doubles champion and Buccaneer Hall of Fame charter member Bobby Kleinecke, 8-1.
The tournament is held each year in memory of former O'Connell and Ball High tennis player Peter Sunseri, who was killed by a drunk driver in 1986.
Championship
Alief Hastings 7, Ball High 2
Third place
Alief Taylor 8, Freeport Brazosport 1
Fifth place
Alief Elsik 7, Ball High JV 2
Seventh place
Bryan Rudder 8, Santa Fe 1
Other results
Alief Hastings 7, Ball High JV 2
Freeport Brazosport 7, Santa Fe 2
Alief Taylor 5, Bryan Rudder 4
Alief Hastings 8, Freeport Brazosport 1
Alief Elsik 5, Bryan Rudder 4
