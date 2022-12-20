Friendswood rolled out just enough pesky defense to give Ball High fits.
By limiting the Tors to just 13 of 48 field goal shooting and forcing 19 turnovers, the Mustangs posted a 46-34 victory in the District 18-5A boys basketball high school opener on Tuesday night.
“I liked our effort on the defensive end. We talked being tough on that end and rebounding, and I know Coach Temple had his guys prepared,” said Caleb Marburger, Friendswood’s head coach. “They’re a tough group. They’re long and athletic, and they go after people on the glass.”
Ball High found a difficult time handling Luke Ballard, the Mustangs’ 6-foot-7 center, who gave Friendswood an early burst of energy with seven first-period points, which included three rebound buckets.
Ballard, a junior, finished with 14 points and eight rebounds as the Mustangs won for the fifth time in their last six starts.
Offensively, the Tors struggled in the first half with just five field goals in 24 attempts.
“We have to get stronger with the basketball, a lot more deliberate,” said Jerald Temple, Ball High’s head coach. “We expect it in practice and we demand it in the game. It showed up in the most inopportune times all around the basket.”
After taking a 28-17 halftime lead, Friendswood (10-7) could not extend its lead while Ball High could not muster a run to cut into its deficit.
When Will Cianfrini drilled a 3-pointer to open the third quarter, the Tors (4-7) trailed by eight, but it was close as they would get as in dropping their fourth straight game.
Cianfrini’s 11 points topped Ball High, while Vernon Webb added seven, including six in the final quarter.
Ben Burke followed up Ballard’s 14 points with 11, including Friendswood’s last five points, all from the free throw line. Adam Buffington added eight points and nine rebounds.
“Our kids do a great job of adapting to multiple defenses and schemes,” Marburger said. “We try to play man and zone and press and we try to keep the other team guessing as to what we’re doing.
“The kids really executed the game plan.”
Both teams resume play in the Lee College Classic tournament Wednesday, Dec. 28 as Ball High takes on Conroe Oak Ridge while Friendswood faces South Houston.
Before that, the Tors host a game 2 p.m. next Tuesday against the Sunbury Jets of Australia.
