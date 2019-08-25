WILDCATS FAST FACTS
Head coach: Dwayne Lane (2nd season)
2018 Record: 4-6, 2-4 in District 24-6A
Returning starters: 8 offense, 4 defense
Key players: QB Andrew Dry, OL Chad Lindberg, RB Cody Spears, RB Rayfield Conley
HOT READ
No one can say Clear Creek did not have chances in 2018. The Wildcats missed out on a 24-6A playoff spot because of a tiebreaker with Clear Brook and were on the outside looking in. Creek dropped its last three games of the season, including a pair of three-point losses to Clear Lake and Clear Falls. The Wildcats also dropped a four-point game to Deer Park early in the season. With an offensive line anchored by all-state candidate Chad Lindberg and Danyn Tanner, Creek will have big, strong support up front as Andrew Dry takes over as the full-time quarterback starter.
Dry got playing time last season behind Hunter Smith and had 838 combined offensive yards, including five touchdown passes and three touchdowns via the run. Halfbacks Rayfield Conley and Cody Spears will carry the load behind Dry, but the biggest puzzle pieces to fit into place come on the defensive side, where just four starters return. Prospects from a 9-1 junior varsity squad will be needed to surround players like cornerback Tyler Armstrong.
– Bill Beck
PLAYER TO WATCH
Chad Lindberg, senior, OT
A blue-chip lineman prospect who has been coveted by the nation’s top college football programs, Lindberg is the unquestioned leader of the Wildcats, particularly on offense. The 6-6, 315-pound University of Georgia commit will lead the most experienced side of the football for Creek by bringing his work ethic and dominant presence to the table each week. Along with Lindberg, the Wildcats will have three other full-time returning starters and a part-time starter returning across the front line.
“Chad truly leads by example," head coach Dwayne Lane said. "He’s the epitome of a student-athlete. Obviously, he’s a physical specimen at 6-6, 315, but he’s very athletic.”
– Bill Beck
QUOTABLE
“We’re not going to make any excuses at Clear Creek High School. We haven’t made (the playoffs) and we’ll only know it through hard work. Sometimes you just have to work harder. If we work harder, good things are going to happen. We’ve been working on three things … commitment, accountability and work ethic. We have to be committed.”
– Clear Creek head coach Dwayne Lane on his team’s focus after not making the playoffs in 2018
2019 SCHEDULE
Aug. 30 at Baytown Sterling, 7 p.m.
Sept. 6 vs. Deer Park, 7 p.m.
Sept. 13 at Channelview, 7 p.m.
Sept. 20 at Katy Tompkins, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 27 at Clear Brook, 7 p.m.
Oct. 4 vs Dickinson, 7 p.m.
Oct. 11 at Alvin, 7 p.m.
Oct. 18 vs Clear Lake, 7 p.m.
Nov. 1 at Clear Falls, 7 p.m.
Nov. 8 at Clear Springs, 7 p.m.
