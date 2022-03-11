Hitchcock Girls Powerlifters Going to State

Hitchcock High School powerlifters, from left, Jade Kuykendall, Hanna Cantrell, Annahy Gonzalez, J’lailah Dotson, Abigail Armacost and Jessica Reyes will compete in the state meet.

 STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News

HITCHCOCK

The Hitchcock Lady Bulldogs powerlifting team continued its meteoric rise at last week’s ultra-tough regional meet, as the team qualified six individuals for next week’s state championship.

