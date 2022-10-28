High school basketball previews

DISTRICT 24-6A
CLEAR FALLS BOYS VARSITY
Head coach: Blake Shelton (second season)
2021-22 record: 24-10, 8-4 in district (reached second round of playoffs)
Returning lettermen/starters: 7 lettermen/4 starters
Players to watch: Orlando Horton is one of the top-ranked players in the area, the Knights are hoping he has an MVP-caliber season. His speed and ability to score is something you simply can’t teach. He is the team's go-to guy. Javon Murray has developed into a very important piece for Clear Falls with a great touch around the rim and is active on the boards. He has developed an outside shot as well and even a bit of a decent handle.
Team strengths: Speed and size.
"We’ve got a lot of great athletes with us now and even more coming off of the football field," head coach Blake Shelton said. "We should be able to get up and down the floor with great pace. On top of that, we’ll be big at the guard spot with strong finishers in the post. Combining this with good shooters and a lot of experience, we’re hoping to have a successful year."
CLEAR SPRINGS BOYS VARSITY
Head coach: Chris Hairfield (ninth season)
2021-22 record: 18-15, 6-6 in district (reached first round of playoffs)
Returning lettermen/starters: 5 lettermen/2 starters
Players to watch: Alec Belter was last year’s newcomer of the year; he has had a great offseason and works extremely hard, head coach Chris Hairfield said.
"David Emelife and Ricky Young are two others who have had great offseasons and will step into much larger roles this year," Hairfield said.
Team strengths: Continuity.
"This group has good depth and size," Hairfield said. "They play well together and for each other."
DICKINSON GIRLS VARSITY
Head coach: Toya Peterson (first season)
2021-22 record: 16-15, 5-7 in district
Returning lettermen/starters: 4 starters/lots of 4-year lettermen
Key players: Senior Danielle "DD" Porter guards the basket well, is very active at the rim and has great energy. Sophomore Jazmine Hansley is very skilled on offense and defense, and has great court vision.
Team strengths: Lots of veterans and great team cohesion.
DISTRICT 18-5A
BALL HIGH BOYS VARSITY
Head coach: Jerald Temple (19th season)
2021-22 record: 14-18, 7-9 in district
Returning lettermen/starters: 6 lettermen/3 starters
Players to watch: Will Cianfrini (two-time first-team all-district) and Malcolm Simpson (district newcomer of the year, first team all-district)
Team strengths: Youth and athleticism. Ball High will feature four players who are 6’3" or taller.
BALL HIGH GIRLS VARSITY
Head coach: Jeff Johnson (first season)
2021-22 record: 1-23, 1-12 in district
Returning lettermen/starters: 2 lettermen/2 starters
Player to watch: Heaven Barrientos is a returning senior and started for the last three years on varsity.
"She brings a lot of experience and knowledge of the game," head coach Jeff Johnson said. "She has great court vision and leads the team well. I have two freshmen girls, Kalyn Toussaint and Braeon Arceneaux, who will make an immediate impact on our program. Both are great basketball players and have been playing together for years."
Team's strengths: "It’ll be a very different team than last year," Johnson said. "We have a lot of young, talented players. We will have quite a few freshmen and sophomore girls who will be playing at the varsity level, which will be great for our future."
SANTA FE BOYS VARSITY
Head coach: Jacob Hon (first season)
2021-22 record: 25-10, 10-7 in district (reached playoff play-in game vs Texas City)
Returning lettermen/starters: 7 lettermen/1 starter
Players to watch: Nick Jaco was last year's district newcomer of the year; Ivan Lloyd is the team's only returning starter from last year's team; and Aaron Grimm is a returner from last year's team who worked on his shot during the summer.
Team strengths: This is a veteran club that had success last year and was one win away from making the playoffs for the first time since 1995.
"They are hungry and want to break the drought of missing the playoffs," head coach Jacob Hon said.
TEXAS CITY BOYS VARSITY
Head coach: Chris Mason (13th season)
2021-22 record: 21-13, 11-6 in district (reached first round of playoffs to the eventual state)
Returning lettermen/starters: 4 lettermen
Key players: At 6’5", senior Clovis McCain Jr. is a three-year varsity lettermen, reigning district offensive MVP, first team All-Galveston County and all-region performer. The 6’7" junior Anson Johnson Jr. is a two-year varsity letterman and returning all-district performer who should be a much-improved player on both ends of the court. The 6’0" junior Jordan Washington and 6’3" junior Glen Parker both are two-year varsity lettermen.
Team strengths: "Hopefully we can rely on experience to help us to another 20-win season and a deeper playoff run," head coach Chris Mason said. "We are a little bigger than we have been in the past, so I expect some improvement on the offensive and defensive boards."
TEXAS CITY GIRLS VARSITY
Head coach: Leanna Stockdale (first season)
2021-22 record: 3-22, 2-14 in district
Returning lettermen/starters: 7 lettermen/3 starters
Player to watch: Sa’Naii May
Team strengths: Guard play and defense
DISTRICT 26-4A
LA MARQUE BOYS VARSITY
Head coach: Kevin Wilcox (sixth season)
2021-22 record: 21-13, 9-3 in district (reached first round of playoffs)
Number of returning lettermen/starters: 3 lettermen/2 starters
Players to watch: At 5'9", senior Xavier Clayton is a "great outside shooter and he finishes well around the rim," head coach Kevin Wilcox said. "Also, he is very instinctive in the transition game and always in the right spot at the at the right time on defense."
Last year, Clayton led the team in 3-point shots made and 3-point shooting percentage.
A 6'4" senior, Herman Raleigh is an "all-around basketball player with a lot of untapped talent," Wilcox said. "He finishes strong around the rim, and he is tough in the paint and a great rebounder."
Last year, Raleigh led the team in rebounding and blocked shots.
Team strengths: "This team will lean on the senior leadership and the athletic talent of the junior and sophomore class to be successful this year," Wilcox said. "Defense has always been the emphasis in La Marque, and we will continue that tradition. We are always tough at our home court, and we only lost six times at home since I have been the head coach."
DISTRICT 24-3A
HITCHCOCK BOYS VARSITY
Head coach: Chris Jordan (ninth season)
2021-22 record: 31-6, 14-0 in district (reached Class 3A state semifinal)
Returning lettermen/starters: 7 lettermen/3 starters
Players to watch: Damien McDaniel, Elijah Sherwood, Lloyd Jones III, Jayden Saxton-Rivera
Team strengths: Experience, depth, youth.
"(We) lost six seniors this past season on a team where everyone played," head coach Chris Jordan said. "Defense and depth really wore teams down in the playoffs, and will be key again for us this season. The only thing that could slow us down some is guys maturing/understanding their role. We will have some new faces filling those roles off the bench."
HITCHCOCK GIRLS VARSITY
Head coach: Dante McDaniel (fifth season)
2021-22 record: 26-10, 11-0 in district (reached Region III-3A semifinals)
Returning lettermen/starters: 7 lettermen/4 starters
Key players: Cierra Davis and Kyleigh McDaniel
Team strengths: Man-to-man full-court pressure
TAPPS BASKETBALL
O'CONNELL BOYS VARSITY
Head coach: Derek Martin (sixth season)
2021-22 record: 25-7, 6-2 in district (reached Class 2A TAPPS state semifinals)
Returning lettermen/starters: 6 lettermen/3 starters
Players to watch: Seniors Kristopher and Khristian Johnson have been varsity starters since their freshman seasons. Each has been first team all-district each season and have both been named TAPPS all-state each year since they were freshmen. Kristopher led the team in scoring and rebounding last season with 17.6 ppg and 9.2 rpg. He added 4.4 apg and 3.3 steals. Khristian was third on the team in scoring with 15.2 ppg. He also averaged 8.5 rpg, 6.7 apg and 6.6 steals.
"They have good size and athleticism and play hard on both ends of the floor," head coach Derek Martin said.
Team strengths: "Even though we won't have the size we had last season, we will still have speed, athleticism and experience," Martin said. "We'll have several guys with the ability to score the basketball and run the court in transition. We will also have the experience to know when to change pace and execute. Our speed and quickness will also make us solid on the defensive end of the floor."
