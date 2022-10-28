 Skip to main content

High school basketball previews

DISTRICT 24-6A

Clear Falls vs Strake Jesuit Boys Playoff Basketball

Clear Falls’ Orlando Horton Jr. leaps to the hoop against Strake Jesuit’s Drayton Jones in Houston on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.

CLEAR FALLS BOYS VARSITY

Clear Springs vs. Dickinson

Clear Springs’ Alec Belter passes the ball around Dickinson’s Patrick Williams in the second quarter Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at Clear Springs High School in League City.
Clear Falls vs Dickinson Girls Basketball

Dickinson’s Jazmine Hansley puts up a shot past Clear Falls’ Apryl Llanes during the second quarter at Clear Falls High School in League City on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022.
Ball High vs La Porte Boys Basketball

Ball High’s Will Cianfrini jumps for a lay-up during the first quarter against La Porte at Ball High School in Galveston on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.
Santa Fe vs La Porte Boys Basketball

Santa Fe’s Nick Jaco shoots during the first quarter against La Porte at Santa Fe High School on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.
Texas City vs Santa Fe Boys Basketball

Texas City’s Jordan Washington passes the ball while being guarded by Santa Fe’s Luke Garcia during the second quarter at La Porte High School on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022.
La Marque vs. Bay City

La Marque’s Xavier Clayton goes for a breakaway layup in the first quarter against the Bay City Blackcats on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.
Hitchcock vs. Diboll

Hitchcock's Damien McDaniel goes up for a shot in the Region III-3A championship game against the Diboll Lumberjacks at Midway High School in Waco on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
LPJ 008_HSBK_Kountze_v_Hitchcock.jpg

Hitchcock's Kyleigh McDaniel jumps for a layup during the high school basketball game between the Kountze Lionettes and Hitchcock Lady Bulldogs at Ross S. Sterling High School in Baytown on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.
oconnell_grace-1.JPG

O’Connell’s Kristopher Johnson attempts a shot between Grace’s Xavier Owens, left, and Daniel Sanchez on Thursday.
Locations

