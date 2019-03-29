MANVEL
Ever after a sluggish start, Clear Falls still found enough scoring opportunities to keep things interesting. There simply were not enough of them to go around.
With Pearland’s Avery Barron triggering a quick, aggressive offensive plan, the Knights found themselves back on their heels over long stretches of a 3-0 Region III 6A bi-district girls soccer tourney loss at Manvel on Friday night.
“That’s how the first round of the playoffs go sometimes,” said Clear Falls head coach Erik Forrest after his team ended its season at 16-4-3. “They showed up wanting it more than we did.”
And much of Pearland’s attitude came from Barron, who was everywhere.
The skillful, fleet-footed junior fueled the Oilers, who kept Madelyn Anderson, the Knights’ goalkeeper, busy much of the match. Barron set up two first-half goals — the first by Zoe Valle at 19:50 and a second minutes later by Lauren Moniot, who connected on a header at 16:42.
Clear Falls mounted plenty of good scoring chances in the second half, including Kelsie Fikkert’s header chance at the 20-minute mark which deflected off the crossbar. In the first half, Fikkert narrowly missed a close-range header while Aiden Boriak banged another header off the crossbar.
“We didn’t wake up until late and that’s just sometimes how the ball bounces,” said Forrest, whose District 24-6A runner-up squad graduates 10 seniors. “I thought (Pearland) put things on frame well, they got to our inline well, they stretched us out on our left side … it was a great game plan.”
Barron added three more second-half shots on net before driving home a goal with 5:07 left as the Oilers, now 15-7-2, continued to force the action. Pearland advanced to the next round and will face Deer Park, a 6-0 winner over Pasadena Memorial.
“We were looking to get the ball out wide, find it down the inline and cut it back because we know their keeper is amazing,” said Elise Karlowicz, Pearland’s head coach. “They’re all really quick and that’s what I keep telling them … use your speed, keep going.
“(Barron) did a good job of taking on defenders, finding the open space and getting them to come to her.”
Said Forrest, “We see (speed) all the time in our district … (Clear) Lake, (Clear) Springs. Tonight wasn’t our night. Tonight was Pearland’s night.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.