Mountain View MCJROTC defeated Ball High AJROTC 1059.5 to 884.8 last week in the National Air Rifle League.
With the win, Mountain View MCJROTC is in 15th place overall and fourth place within their ‘Marine Corps JROTC’ conference. They currently have a 2-0 record.
Mountain View MCJROTC was led by Aleena Owens, who shot a 269.5. The remaining contributing members were Charles Wallace, Angelina Govoni and Jocelyn Borges. Mountain View MCJROTC is from Stafford, Virginia, and is coached by SgtMaj. Allen Tanner.
Ball High AJROTC currently has a 0-2 record. Shooting its highest team score of the season, Ball High AJROTC was led by Elisabeth Warner, who shot a 250.4. The remaining contributing members were Alianna Sierra, Jace Apple, and Levi Aguilar. Ball High AJROTC is is coached by Mark Knight.
Next up Mountain View MCJROTC will compete against Waimea AJROTC from Waimea, Hawaii. Waimea AJROTC currently has a 1-1 record. Ball AJROTC will next compete against Pueblo West AJROTC from Pueblo West, Colorado. Pueblo West AJROTC currently has a 0-2 record.
These two teams are competing in the Champions Division of the Orion National Air Rifle League. Sponsored by the Orion Scoring System, the league is a national team league for high school teams and junior rifle clubs. The Champions Divisions is the most difficult division in the league.
The league has two parts: an eight-week regular season going on now, where teams compete for their conference’s title, followed by the postseason comprising of two single elimination tournaments. Only the top 16 teams across all conferences advance to the postseason to compete for the league title.
In each game, the teams compete in what is known as a three-position air rifle match. The match is modeled after Olympic rifle competitions but adapted to high school-age athletes.
Each athlete shoots 10 shots in three different shooting positions: prone, standing and kneeling. Each shot is worth a maximum of 10.9 points. The sum of points scored in the 30 shots is the athlete’s total. The team score is comprised of the best four athletes from each team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.