HOUSTON
Clear Lake needed to drive a stake into rival Clear Creek’s heart. Jaja Sanni brought a timely hammer.
Sanni, saddled with foul trouble, missing more than a quarter of action, drove home three huge fourth-quarter buckets to nail down a crucial 63-56 boys basketball victory on Friday night.
“He’s a very confident player who’s not afraid to take a big shot,’’ Falcons head coach Tommy Penders said of Sanni, a junior who finished with 14 points, 10 coming in the final period. “He’s a point guard, and he did a good job of maintaining his composure having missed a lot of minutes in the first half.
“He didn’t try to make everything right away. He let the game come to him,” Penders added. “When he lets the game come to him, he’s devastating, especially in penetrating.”
With Calen Anderson’s 18 second-half points, Clear Creek, which led by six late in the third period, matched Clear Lake basket-for-basket, but it could not keep up with the Falcons’ timely huge buckets.
When Casey Davis buried a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from just across the timeline, it erased Clear Creek’s 40-34 lead as Clear Lake took a 41-40 edge to the fourth quarter. The two clubs exchanged the lead three times early in the fourth, but a lay-in and a long 3 by Sanni triggered a 10-0 burst as the Falcons raced to a 57-48 advantage.
“I thought Jaja’s two 3-point shots were the biggest shots of the game,” said Penders, whose club lost to Clear Creek 64-59 a month ago. “I thought the second one gave us some significant breathing room and with the way Calen Anderson was scoring, it was important to get some breathing room.”
Anderson and Hunter Smith cut the lead to 57-53, though the Wildcats could not get any closer.
“We’ve got to play through the stuff on the road,” said Wes Bryan, Clear Creek’s head coach. “About the 3-minute mark, they hit three 3s in consecutive possessions. They’re a good shooting team. It was one of those nights. We fought, we competed, but we lost our composure at key times.”
Clear Lake’s win pulled it even in the loss column as the District 24-6A race gets more interesting each week. The Falcons improved to 22-6, 5-2 in the district, while Clear Creek dropped to 21-7, 6-2 in district play.
Davis’ 16 points led Clear Lake while John Argue knocked down 15 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Anderson’s 22 topped Clear Creek, while Smith and Seth Jones added 11 apiece.
“We stuck together after struggling for three quarters,” Penders said. “We just had to grind, hang in, stick it out. It’s the only way Lake can win … grind it and play tough.”
