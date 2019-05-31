DICKINSON
The Clear Springs Chargers went 4-0 — including a thrilling 41-40 clincher over Atascocita — at the Dickinson 7on7 State Qualifying Tournament on Friday to book their ticket to the state 7on7 tournament.
Quarterback Garrett Rooker found Kaleb Hymes for a last-second, game-winning score to topple tournament favorite Atascocita.
“I was just trying to get open and trying to help my team get the win,” Hymes said. “I’ve been busting my butt all day, so that was the perfect way to end the night.”
Prior to their win over Atascocita in one of two semifinal games (the winners of each game qualified for the state championships), the Chargers went 3-0 in pool play with a 39-18 win over Friendswood, a 46-13 win over Channelview and a 39-20 win over Pasadena Memorial.
The hosting Gators fell just short of earning a trip to state, as they went 3-0 in pool play but fell, 27-19, against Fort Bend Ridge Point in the SQT’s other semifinal game. After displaying a crisp and often times explosive offense in its pool games, Dickinson’s offense sputtered against the Panthers, with two interceptions and two three-and-out series.
Dickinson won pool games over Pasadena Dobie (40-14) and La Porte (37-20) before moving on to the semifinal game with a highly competitive 33-27 win over neighboring Clear Falls.
Ball High had a respectable showing in the Dickinson tournament, going 2-1 in pool play. The Tors toppled Clear Creek (31-16) and Port Neches-Groves (13-6), with their only defeat coming against eventual state qualifier Ridge Point (18-7).
Friendswood went 1-2 on the day, with a 39-12 win over Memorial sandwiched by a pair of frustrating losses to Clear Springs (39-18) and Channelview (25-14).
Clear Falls also went 1-2, opening the tournament with a 44-38 win over La Porte before dropping a pair of tight contests against Dobie (20-18) and Dickinson (33-27).
Clear Creek finished 0-3, but were competitive in all three losses. The Wildcats were edged by PN-G (39-34) and Ridge Point (28-25) in addition to their loss to Ball High.
The Dickinson 7on7 SQT featured four pools of four teams each, with the winner of those pools moving on to a pair of tournament semifinal games. The winners of those two games each qualified for the Division I State 7on7 Championships, which will be held June 28-29 at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex in College Station.
