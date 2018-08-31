ROSENBERG
The Dickinson Gators came out on fire out of the gate en route to a 38-8 romp over the Richmond George Ranch Longhorns at Traylor Stadium on Friday night.
Dickinson quickly built a 16-0 lead by the end of the first quarter and held a commanding 24-0 lead at halftime. The Gators then took a 31-0 lead into the final period.
Quarterback Mike Welch led the Gators offense, going an efficient 10-for-13 with 202 yards and two touchdowns passing and adding three goal-line TDs on 17 total yards rushing. Dickinson spread the wealth in the running game, with Jordan Green’s 88 yards on 14 carries leading the back. Tight ends Jalen Wydermyer (89 receiving yards on three catches) and Cameron Galliher (77 receiving yards on four catches) were Dickinson’s leading receivers.
Dickinson recorded two safeties — both on muffed punts. D.J. Warnell had an interception, and the defense recovered a fumble in the game.
Up next for the Gators will be their home debut 7 p.m. Friday against Pasadena Memorial at Sam Vitanza Stadium.
