HITCHCOCK
Friday at Bulldog Stadium, the Hitchcock Bulldogs squared off against Houston KIPP Academy, with the Bulldogs coming away with a 67-0 win.
Hitchcock set the tone early, scoring just under five minutes into the game by a 45-yard rushing touchdown by Deshaun Rogers (45 yards, one TD). The Bulldogs then capitalized on their next three possessions, rushing for three more scores by Devin Preston (72 yards, one TD), Deonza McCardell (120 yards, two TDs) and Tyger Turner (113 yards, two TDs).
Hitchcock’s defense held KIPP to only 3 total yards of offense with one first down, compared to the Bulldog’s 210 total yards in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, the Bulldog defense showed no signs of letting up as KIPP only gained 26 yards, allowing the offense to reach the end zone three more times before the end of the half by Davin Preston (43 yards, one TD), Christian Dorsey (41 yards, one TD) and John-Paul Lowe (33 yards, one TD) totaling the score at 46-0 at halftime.
Hitchcock’s offense continued to run the ball down field, scoring two additional touchdowns and scoring once on the defensive side.
This is the second week in a row for the Bulldog defense to shut out their opponent. The opposing team is averaging six points against Hitchcock who is leading the district for the least amount of yards given up against them at 112 yards for the season.
Hitchcock will go into its bye week with a record of 4-1.
(0) comments
