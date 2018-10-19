Scores, plays and player statistics for Galveston County football
DISTRICT 24-6A
Clear Falls 48, Alvin 7
ALVIN
The Clear Falls Knights air raided the Alvin Yellowjackets on Friday at Alvin Memorial Stadium en route to a 48-7 victory for their first district win of the season.
Clear Falls used its strong passing attack to squash the Yellowjackets early and often. A 60-yard touchdown pass from Gavin Esquivel (17-for-18, 374 yards, six TDs) to Dorian Mason (seven receptions, 166 yards) was followed by two scoring strikes of 24 yards and 15 yards from Esquivel to Brandon Woodson (four receptions, 103 yards).
A 1-yard Tray Lyle rushing TD was followed by two more long TD passes — 59 yards to Woodson and 52 yards to Tyson Webb — to give Clear Falls a 41-0 lead going into the halftime lead.
Clear Falls’ opening possession of the second half saw the Knights march down field on six plays, with a 23-yard TD pass from Esquivel to Mason capping the scoring drive.
After that, it was the Knights’ second- and third-stringers’ chance to get playing time, and a running clock helped bring the game to a merciful end.
Clear Falls (4-4, 1-3 in District 24-6A) will look to build on the momentum of the win when the Knights face Clear Lake (3-4, 2-1) 7 p.m. Friday at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
DISTRICT 10-5A-I
Fort Bend
Hightower 35
Ball High 25
GALVESTON
The Ball High Tors saw the Hightower Hurricanes build a big early lead, made a spirited comeback effort in the second half, but ultimately fell, 35-25, on Friday at Kermit Courville Stadium.
Hightower converted a fourth-and-1 play on its opening drive en route to a touchdown and 7-0 lead, and after a Ball High punt, went up 14-0 with 3:16 left in the first quarter.
Following another Tors punt, Hightower began driving down field again, again converting a fourth down along the way. But, this time, Ball High came up with an interception in the end zone on the first play of the second quarter to halt the drive.
Ball High couldn’t take advantage of that turnover, but later a recovered fumble led to the Tors’ first points, with a field goal making it 14-3. Hightower was able to get on the board again right before the end of the second quarter to take a 21-3 lead into the halftime break.
The Tors began a comeback effort with a TD drive to open the second half and cut the lead to 21-10. Ball High was able to avoid damage after muffing a punt, and then a positive special teams play (a 32-yard punt return) helped set up another TD to make it 21-17 with 2:23 left in the third quarter.
Another interception for the Hurricanes set up another TD to make the score 28-17 at the 9:33 mark of the fourth quarter.
The Tors continued to hang tough, scoring a TD and two-point conversion just 1:20 after Hightower’s score, but one final Hurricanes’ TD midway through the fourth quarter was enough cushion to seal the win.
Ball High (2-4, 0-4 in district) will still be seeking its first district win when they meet Rosenberg Terry (2-5, 2-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at Traylor Stadium.
TAPPS
Bay Area Christian 62
Northland Christian 34
HOUSTON
The good times in district play kept rolling for the Bay Area Christian Broncos on the road Friday, as they topped Northland Christian.
Player statistics and scoring plays were not immediately available due to the game being delayed because of lightning.
The Broncos (4-3, 3-0 in district) look to stay unbeaten in league play 7 p.m. Friday when they taker on Cristo Ray Jesuit.
— James LaCombe
