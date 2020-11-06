La Marque quarterback Armond Robinson reacts after being called short of the first down marker on a fourth down rushing attempt during the second quarter against Sealy at Stingaree Stadium on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.
Sealy’s Alvin Nunn stretches for first down yardage over La Marque’s Javion Edwards during the first quarter at Stingaree Stadium on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Sealy’s Tyler Hennessey, right, swoops in to break up the pass intended for La Marque’s Jauron Reid during the second quarter at Stingaree Stadium on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
La Marque’s Dabrion Nelson tries to avoid the tackle of Sealy’s Mason Klotz during the second quarter at Stingaree Stadium on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
La Marque’s Dabrion Nelson finds his way around the edge for a first down during the first quarter against Sealy at Stingaree Stadium on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
La Marque quarterback Armond Robinson breaks loose for a score during the first quarter against Sealy at Stingaree Stadium on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
La Marque’s Dylan Thomas walks onto the field before the Cougars’ home game against Sealy at Stingaree Stadium on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
La Marque’s Brandon Russell and his teammates take the field before their home game against Sealy at Stingaree Stadium on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Sealy’s Graham Samonte races down the sideline for a first quarter touchdown during the first quarter against La Marque at Stingaree Stadium on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Sealy’s Connor Krenek weaves through the La Marque defense to score during the first quarter at Stingaree Stadium on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Sealy’s Draper Parker looks for running room during the first quarter against La Marque at Stingaree Stadium on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.
