LA MARQUE
The leaders of this season’s La Marque Cougars team say they’re hyped up and ready to not only end the team’s two-game losing streak in their rivalry game with Ball High this Friday, but to also show that it’s a bright new day for the program this season.
“After losing to them two times in a row, I don’t want to lose to them again,” safety Micah Hanlon said.
After a brief hiatus, “The Clash of the Causeway” game between La Marque and Ball High — one of the state of Texas’ oldest high school football rivalries — returned in impromptu fashion last year when both teams had their originally scheduled games washed out by Hurricane Harvey, and they agreed to meet again to raise funds for those affected by the flood.
Now, with La Marque back up at the Class 4A level, the annual grudge match is back on the schedule in full order.
“This is my first year on varsity playing against them, so this is a really big game for me, so I just want to show everybody what I’ve got,” receiver Jauron Reid said.
Defensively, La Marque’s leaders are embracing the challenge of facing a talented Ball High offense led by star running back Clarence Dalton.
“As a linebacker, I love when a running back just comes up and actually shows me something,” linebacker Jacobe Wagner said.
This year’s Cougars team will have a new look and new mentality as they will now fall under the tutelage of first-year head coach Shone Evans, who comes to the team after a stint as assistant head coach at neighboring Texas City.
“You can see a huge difference from where we were in the past to where we are now,” quarterback Kobe Gatson said. “I’m grateful for our new coach and his coaching staff. He sees us as men more than football players.”
Overall, Evans says this season’s team has a strong senior class, but also has a good mixture of juniors, sophomores and even a couple freshmen who could be key contributors.
“It’s a great mix of kids,” Evans said. “We’re a multi-level team. The talent is here — it’s just molding them to what we want to do.”
Kickoff for the La Marque at Ball High game is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Kermit Courville Stadium in Galveston.
