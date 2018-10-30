PASADENA
The Clear Falls Knights overcame Pearland Lady Oiler leads in the first, second and fourth sets, as well as a flat third set, to come away with a 25-22, 25-20, 16-25, 25-20 win their Region III-6A bi-district playoff match Tuesday at Phillips Field House.
After a forgettable third set, the Knights came out poised in the fourth set to slam the door on the match, taking advantage of Pearland’s mistakes and coming through with timely hits to put away the Lady Oilers.
“That third set got the best of them, but they didn’t let it alter their mood for the fourth set,” Clear Falls head coach Lyndsay Hodges said. “They knew they had to finish. They knew they had to get out there and perform and do their jobs. I’m really proud of them for how they came out in the fourth set.”
Clear Falls fell behind 2-5 to start the fourth frame, but a Katy Giusti kill and four Pearland errors saw the Knights take a 7-6 lead. Back in it but trailing 11-12, a big block kickstarted a 6-1 run that featured four more Lady Oilers errors and a kill from Rachel Brown and saw momentum begin to shift in the Knights’ favor.
Then, the Knights took control of the close-out set by going on another 6-1 run to push an 18-16 lead to a commanding 24-17 match-point advantage. Two kills from Mia Johnson and one apiece from Cassie Srb and Anita Parrott highlighted the scoring spurt. Pearland did not go down quietly, but Parrott put down an emphatic final kill to end the match with a bang.
The Knights fell behind early in each of the first two sets, but were able to claw back into the contest and piece together a key scoring streak in both sets to put a good amount of distance between themselves and the Lady Oilers.
Leading 12-10 in the first set, Clear Falls reeled off five unanswered points helped by four Pearland errors, and were able to keep the Lady Oilers at arm’s length after that. In the closest set of the match, the second, the Knights were behind 19-20, but stunned Pearland with six straight points to claim a 2-0 lead in the match. Two kills from Johnson, a big block by Parrott and three Pearland miscues accounted for the set-sealing points.
“We’re working really hard in practice on not getting frustrated early on — that we need to use the beginning of the sets to make adjustments and figure out what we need to do to get our head on right,” Hodges said.
Clear Falls’ attack had three players in double figures in kills — Johnson with 15, Giusti with 14, and Brown with 10. On defense, Parrott led the Knights’ block party with four, followed by Brown (three blocks), Johnson (two blocks) and Srb (two blocks). Erin Kearney led in digs with 26, while Srb and Johnson chipped in 17 digs apiece. Srb also kept the offense moving with 26 assists.
Clear Falls advances to the area round of the playoffs to face Deer Park at 5:30 p.m. Friday back at Phillips Field House.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.