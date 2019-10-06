Clear Falls’ Rachel Brown spikes the ball past Clear Creek defenders during a match in League City on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. The Knights won the last three of four sets of the match against the Wildcats.
Friendswood's Jack Ehrman tackles Ball High's Robert Ellis on a kick return during second quarter at Henry Winston Stadium in Friendswood on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.
STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News
Clear Falls’ Rachel Brown spikes the ball past Clear Creek defenders during a match in League City on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. The Knights won the last three of four sets of the match against the Wildcats.
Last week was a light week for football and also saw the first half of district play in volleyball wrap up with some interesting developments. Here’s a look back at last week and what’s coming in the week ahead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.