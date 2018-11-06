SUGAR LAND
The Richmond Foster volleyball team had to work hard on defense to pull out a 3-1 win over Santa Fe in a Region III-5A quarterfinal match on Tuesday night.
The Lady Falcons beat the Lady Indians 25-23, 25-23, 21-25, 25-9 to advance to the regional semifinals against Kingwood Park on Friday at 5 p.m. at Delmar Fieldhouse.
But for Santa Fe, a tough but successful season comes to an end.
Foster jumped out to a 15-9 lead as senior middle blocker Lauryn Richardson got a couple of blocks, two kills and an ace for the Lady Falcons. The lead was 22-17 when Santa Fe went on a 4-0 run sparked by a trio of hitting errors and a kill by junior setter Kassidy Taves to pull within a point.
But, a Richardson kill and a kill by senior outside hitter Catherine Krieger ended the run and gave Foster the win in the first set.
Again, Foster started strong with a 20-14 start in the second set, but Santa Fe got kills from junior outside hitter Cassi Cruz and sophomore outside hitter Teresa Garza to cut the Foster lead to 22-21. But a Krieger kill and a couple of ball-handling errors gave the Lady Falcons the win.
Santa Fe finally got a good start in the third set, jumping out to a 16-15 lead and finishing the set on a 3-0 run led by kills from Taves and junior middle blocker Jillian Gibbs to win 25-21, but Foster jumped out to a huge 21-5 lead to win the fourth set and the match.
Foster moves its record to 35-8, while Santa Fe ends the season at 30-14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.