GALVESTON
Tuesday night’s Ball High Lady Tors volleyball match showed just how important team leaders can be sometimes.
The Lady Tors entered the match against Columbia coming off a 5-1 showing and playing at a high level at Santa Fe’s home tournament, but when senior middle blocker Chrissy Leblanc had to exit with a pulled leg muscle, Ball High quickly became unglued without her presence on the court en route to a 25-18, 25-14, 25-23 defeat.
“Chrissy Leblanc is absolutely the heart of our team,” Ball High head coach Michelle Profitt said. “She provides the energy for the team. She sets the pace. She keeps everybody upbeat. And, nobody stepped up to fill her shoes tonight. It was as if the girls just couldn’t get themselves motivated.
“I told them that I’ve never seen them play defense that poorly,” Profitt added. “After playing in Santa Fe, our serve receive was beautiful, our defense was beautiful. I had multiple other coaches telling me how well our girls moved. And, then to watch them out here, it was like a team I’ve never seen before.”
Ball High came closest to taking a set off of Columbia in the third frame. Trailing 21-16, the Lady Tors reeled off six unanswered points — highlighted by two aces from junior defensive specialist Morgan Chaljub — to take a 22-21 lead.
Columbia scored two straight points to retake the lead, and after a kill from junior right-side hitter Jayla Dohring tied the score at 23-23, Columbia scored two more points to clinch the match. A big block from Dohring gave Ball High a 5-4 lead early in the third set, but a 5-0 Columbia run wrested control away.
A Maggie Farmer kill gave Ball High its largest lead of the match at 7-4 in the second set, but Columbia countered with a 19-4 run to run away with the set. The Lady Tors never held a lead in the opening set, as Columbia jumped out to a 12-3 lead.
“They have to find that rhythm and be able to replicate it every time they step on the court,” Profitt said. “The way they played in Santa Fe was phenomenal. It was such a higher level, and it was one of those moments where I thought that we were going to be able to compete with these teams in district. But, you can’t win games playing like this.”
Seemingly every time the Lady Tors got the score close, errors and lack of execution derailed their effort.
“I feel like we spent more time today just trying to keep the ball alive than trying to finish the point,” Profitt said.
Leading Ball High in the match were Farmer with eight kills, Caroline Baze with 15 assists, Sara Gabriel with 18 digs and Logan Kelly with 16 digs.
The Lady Tors will have a little more than a week to recover from Tuesday’s setback before their District 22-5A opener 6:30 p.m. Sept. 13 at Santa Fe.
ELSEWHERE
• Clear Springs 3, Katy Taylor 0 (25-7, 25-13, 25-21)
• Texas City 3, Port Neches-Groves 2 (21-25, 22-25, 25-11, 25-10, 20-18)
Editor’s note: For more information, see the Sept. 3 volleyball roundup at galvnews.com.
