It’s time to put on running shoes and a literature-inspired costume for Saturday’s Daily News Press Run, the eighth annual running of one of the island’s favorite events. The Press Run features a 5K and 10K on a certified course, and a children’s 1K.
All three distances start near the Galveston headquarters of The Daily News on Teichman Road. While the 1K stays safely on the nearby streets and parking lot, the 5K and 10K head north to the I-45 feeder road. From the feeder road, runners and walkers will reach the base of the inbound Galveston Causeway and begin a climb that gains about 90 feet in elevation.
