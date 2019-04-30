With four Galveston County softball teams surviving their respective bi-district playoff matchups and advancing to the area round, and with six local baseball teams entering the UIL postseason, this week will be a busy one on the sports scene.
Here’s a look at what’s happening.
SOFTBALL MATCHUPS TO WATCH
• Clear Creek vs. Deer Park: In Region III-6A action, the Clear Creek Wildcats enter their area round matchup coming off a quality win over Richmond George Ranch, but will now face a tough task in another one-game series again No. 9 state-ranked Deer Park, which swept a best-of-three series against defending state champion Atascocita last week.
With a pair of aces on each side with Wildcats junior Meagan Lee and Lady Deer freshman Madison Applebe, this one is shaping up to be a pitchers duel. The winner-take-all one-game series is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at North Shore High School.
• Clear Springs vs. Pasadena Dobie: Coming off a hard-fought, three-game bi-district series win against District 23-6A champion Pearland, the Clear Springs Chargers will look to survive and advance again in their area round series against Pasadena Dobie, which swept North Shore last week.
With a roster made up of entirely sophomores and freshmen with one senior, the Chargers have a number of promising young players at multiple positions. For Dobie, the player to watch is senior infielder Taylor Pleasants, an LSU commit who has played a stint on Team USA. The best-of-three series will be played Wednesday, Thursday and (if needed) Friday at Clear Lake High School. All start times are set for 6 p.m.
ALSO ON THE SCHEDULE
(Region III-5A) Friendswood vs. Manvel, 7 p.m. Wednesday at Santa Fe High School
(Region III-5A) Santa Fe vs. Alvin Shadow Creek, 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Manvel High School
BASEBALL MATCHUP TO WATCH
• Ball High vs. Nederland: The Ball High Tors will be looking to shake off a slight season-ending slump as they enter the Region III-5A playoffs against a similarly defensive-minded team in the Nederland Bulldogs.
The Tors ended the season just 2-2 in their final four games, losing what was looking like a lock on the District 22-5A runner-up spot after they finished tied with Friendswood in the standings and lost a tiebreaker coin toss. Nederland enters the postseason on a similarly disappointing note, getting swept by eventual 21-5A champion Barbers Hill in a two-game series where the Bulldogs had an opportunity to clinch a district title.
But, it’ll be a clean slate for two teams that are solid, top-to-bottom, as they begin their best-of-three bi-district round series. Game 1 will be 7 p.m. Wednesday at Nederland, Game 2 will be 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Tor Field, and (if needed) Game 3 will be Friday at Crosby at a time to be determined.
ALSO ON THE SCHEDULE
• (Region III-6A) Clear Springs vs. Richmond George Ranch
Game 1: 7 p.m. Wednesday at Clear Springs
Game 2: 7 p.m. Thursday at George Ranch
Game 3 (if needed): 7 p.m. at Pearland
• (Region III-6A) Dickinson vs. Pearland Dawson
Game 1: 7 p.m. Wednesday at Dawson
Game 2: 7 p.m. Thursday at Dickinson
Game 3 (if needed): 7 p.m. Friday at Dawson
• (Region III-6A) Clear Falls vs. Houston Strake Jesuit
Game 1: 6 p.m. Thursday at Clear Falls
Game 2: 6 p.m. Friday at Strake Jesuit
Game 3 (if needed): 2 p.m. Saturday at Clear Falls
• (Region III-5A) Friendswood vs. Port Neches-Groves
Game 1: 5 p.m. Thursday at Crosby
Game 2: 8 p.m. Friday at Crosby
Game 3 (if needed): 7 p.m. Saturday at Crosby
TAPPS PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
• Bay Area Christian baseball vs. Austin Hill Country
Game 1: 7 p.m. Friday at Bay Area Christian
Game 2: 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Bay Area Christian
Game 3 (if needed): 4 p.m. Saturday at Bay Area Christian
