With four Galveston County softball teams surviving their respective bi-district playoff matchups and advancing to the area round, and with six local baseball teams entering the UIL postseason, this week will be a busy one on the sports scene.

Here’s a look at what’s happening.

SOFTBALL MATCHUPS TO WATCH

• Clear Creek vs. Deer Park: In Region III-6A action, the Clear Creek Wildcats enter their area round matchup coming off a quality win over Richmond George Ranch, but will now face a tough task in another one-game series again No. 9 state-ranked Deer Park, which swept a best-of-three series against defending state champion Atascocita last week.

With a pair of aces on each side with Wildcats junior Meagan Lee and Lady Deer freshman Madison Applebe, this one is shaping up to be a pitchers duel. The winner-take-all one-game series is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at North Shore High School.

• Clear Springs vs. Pasadena Dobie: Coming off a hard-fought, three-game bi-district series win against District 23-6A champion Pearland, the Clear Springs Chargers will look to survive and advance again in their area round series against Pasadena Dobie, which swept North Shore last week.

With a roster made up of entirely sophomores and freshmen with one senior, the Chargers have a number of promising young players at multiple positions. For Dobie, the player to watch is senior infielder Taylor Pleasants, an LSU commit who has played a stint on Team USA. The best-of-three series will be played Wednesday, Thursday and (if needed) Friday at Clear Lake High School. All start times are set for 6 p.m.

ALSO ON THE SCHEDULE

(Region III-5A) Friendswood vs. Manvel, 7 p.m. Wednesday at Santa Fe High School

(Region III-5A) Santa Fe vs. Alvin Shadow Creek, 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Manvel High School

BASEBALL MATCHUP TO WATCH

• Ball High vs. Nederland: The Ball High Tors will be looking to shake off a slight season-ending slump as they enter the Region III-5A playoffs against a similarly defensive-minded team in the Nederland Bulldogs.

The Tors ended the season just 2-2 in their final four games, losing what was looking like a lock on the District 22-5A runner-up spot after they finished tied with Friendswood in the standings and lost a tiebreaker coin toss. Nederland enters the postseason on a similarly disappointing note, getting swept by eventual 21-5A champion Barbers Hill in a two-game series where the Bulldogs had an opportunity to clinch a district title.

But, it’ll be a clean slate for two teams that are solid, top-to-bottom, as they begin their best-of-three bi-district round series. Game 1 will be 7 p.m. Wednesday at Nederland, Game 2 will be 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Tor Field, and (if needed) Game 3 will be Friday at Crosby at a time to be determined.

ALSO ON THE SCHEDULE

• (Region III-6A) Clear Springs vs. Richmond George Ranch

Game 1: 7 p.m. Wednesday at Clear Springs

Game 2: 7 p.m. Thursday at George Ranch

Game 3 (if needed): 7 p.m. at Pearland

• (Region III-6A) Dickinson vs. Pearland Dawson

Game 1: 7 p.m. Wednesday at Dawson

Game 2: 7 p.m. Thursday at Dickinson

Game 3 (if needed): 7 p.m. Friday at Dawson

• (Region III-6A) Clear Falls vs. Houston Strake Jesuit

Game 1: 6 p.m. Thursday at Clear Falls

Game 2: 6 p.m. Friday at Strake Jesuit

Game 3 (if needed): 2 p.m. Saturday at Clear Falls

• (Region III-5A) Friendswood vs. Port Neches-Groves

Game 1: 5 p.m. Thursday at Crosby

Game 2: 8 p.m. Friday at Crosby

Game 3 (if needed): 7 p.m. Saturday at Crosby

TAPPS PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

• Bay Area Christian baseball vs. Austin Hill Country

Game 1: 7 p.m. Friday at Bay Area Christian

Game 2: 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Bay Area Christian

Game 3 (if needed): 4 p.m. Saturday at Bay Area Christian

James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription