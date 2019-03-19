BAYTOWN
With the Mustangs hoping to avenge an earlier district setback and clinch a district title with one match to play, Friendswood and Baytown Lee finished in a 1-1 tie Tuesday night at Stallworth Stadium.
Lee (8-2-3) remains two points behind Friendswood (9-2-2) for the district lead and would need the Mustangs to tie or lose Friday night while the Ganders would require a win at Crosby to claim the top seed out of the district as co- or outright champion.
As expected, Friendswood came out with the intent to dish punishment early and often.
However, Lee was able to withstand the early intensity and slowly created more balance by its own pressing, running and gunning ways.
Then, the Mustangs decided to get a little bit more threatening by making deep and daring runs underneath the Lee defense to get a few opportune shots that just missed being the first goal of the game.
The first half progressed and the hosts threatened to get something started, but usually the Mustangs would find a way to turn the ball over. Friendswood clearly had the better scoring chances, but couldn’t capitalize and its early surge of energy started shift to equilibrium.
As the half wound down, it was clear that if the Mustangs could shoot even a quarter as well as they set themselves up for choice shots, the Ganders would be trailing.
Then that little extra that makes a good team a great one became apparent when the Ganders took advantage of their only true scoring opportunity of the half and converted it when Omar Hernandez slid the ball left to right past the goalmouth and into the back of the Mustangs’ net and a 1-0 lead in the 33rd minute.
That advantage held until halftime.
After the teams came out of the locker room, Friendswood played at the speed of a trot more than their initial giddy-up to start the match.
Even though the Mustangs made some valiant attempts to tie, the Ganders still held the edge after the 50th minute.
The Mustangs definitely began to get heated up from that point, but the ice was Lee goaltender Uriel Santilla who carried a few of the Friendswood shots away and shut down multiple threats to keep his boys up a goal.
In the 80th minute the Mustangs got their break-through when they forced a penalty call on the edge of the box and the subsequent check tied the match at 1 apiece.
The two teams jockeyed for the winner over the final 10 minutes and ultimately settled for a tie that will push the District 22-5A title drama to the last day of the regular season.
