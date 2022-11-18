HOUSTON
Beginning with the game’s opening kickoff, Clear Falls never gave itself a chance. It was simply too much C.E. King.
The Knights, coming off its first District 24-6A title, were no match for the Panthers during a 30-7 loss in the area round of the UIL Region III-6A, Division II football playoffs Friday night at Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium.
Rae’G Dailey’s 34-yard kickoff return to the 44 lit the fuse for a four-play drive which Keith Willis capped with a 4-yard touchdown run, the first of three scores. Willis added a 3-yard burst five minutes later as King bolted to a 14-0 lead with 4:23 left in the first period.
King’s offense put up four first-half TDs while its fast and ferocious defensive front bottled up Clear Falls’ running game, which entered the contest averaging nearly 190 yards per outing.
Including four quarterback sacks, the Knights were minus-29 yards rushing by halftime and finished with just 10 yards in 22 tries. Senior halfbacks David Smith and Marquis Tarver combined for 3 net yards in 15 attempts as King’s front four controlled the line.
“They came out and played really well. They’re a really good football team, and there’s no doubt we didn’t get off to a very good start,” said Knights head Zach Head. “They’re big, strong and fast. It was tough. But our guys kept playing hard.”
Jermaine Fransaw added a 9-yard second-quarter scoring run, and Willis put the game away with a thundering 63-yard dash where he was untouched.
King pumped the brakes in the second half, adding a short field fourth-quarter field goal, which punctuated a 14-play, 89-yard march after a Clear Falls drive ended at the Panthers’ 11.
The Panthers (8-4) advanced to regionals against Fort Bend Marshall.
Clear Falls, which used a 41-yard pass from Landon Vessel to Max Williams to get to the King 3 as time expired in the opening half, hit the board with 30 seconds left as Cam Roberson ran around end from the 5.
Vessel ended 15-for-25 for 161 yards in a game which Clear Falls didn’t plan on throwing as much as did.
The loss left Clear Falls at 9-3 and sent 27 seniors home for the final time.
“I’m so proud of this group of seniors. They’ve changed the face of Clear Falls football in their four years, so it’s a special group,’’ Head said. “The heart, the desire, the togetherness, the work ethic of this senior group is very special.
“They set their minds when they walked in here four years ago to achieve great things and they have,” he added. “District champs as freshmen, sophomore year the regional finals, district champions this year. They’ve certainly set a high bar for these guys who are going to come through our program in the years go come.”
