LA MARQUE
The La Marque Cougars took advantage of a great field position and brought smothering defense as they bounced back after a Week 1 shutout at the hands of Ball High to defeat the Houston St. Pius X Panthers by the final score of 26-12 Friday night at Etheredge Stadium.
Totaling only 143 total yard of offense — 112 coming in the first half — the Cougars managed to score four times, with three of those drives coming with short field position.
Early in the first quarter, St. Pius had trouble executing a snap for a punt and ended up coughing up the ball at their own 6-yard line.
Sophomore Landen Garner ran the ball in from 6 yards out on a one-play drive to give the Cougars a 6-0 lead at 8:29 in the first quarter.
St. Pius, again, had trouble on a punt when senior JaTavious Adams busted through the line and put his hands all over the football, blocking it. St. Pius recovered the ball at its own 7-yard line.
Scoring on a short drive again for the Cougars was freshman Marquis Carver, smashing his way in from 5 yards out to give the Cougars a 12-0 lead midway through the first quarter.
Early in the second quarter, La Marque had troubles of their own in a punting situation as a bad snap resulted in the Cougars coughing up the ball at their own 25-yard line.
Busted coverage resulted in Panthers quarterback Cameron McKeon throwing a dart over the middle of the field to a wide-open Jagger Pagano, cutting into the Cougars lead, 12-7, with 6:42 in the second quarter.
For the highlight play of the evening, La Marque sophomore Armond Robinson threw a fade to junior receiver Jauron Reid Jr. who juggled the ball, but came down with it behind the defenders and sprinted to the end zone for a 63-yard touchdown, and after an extra point, the Cougars led 19-7.
An interception by sophomore Brandon Jones Jr set the Cougars up at the 4-yard line, and Robinson rushed it in from 4 yards out to give the Cougars a 26-7 lead going into halftime.
The Panthers scored a garbage-time touchdown on another busted coverage when McKeon found Thomas Meadough for a 60-yard touchdown, but after a failed two-point conversion still trailed 26-12.
La Marque (1-1) will next travel to play rival Hitchcock (0-2) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
