HITCHCOCK
Friday at Bulldog Stadium marked the beginning of the 2018 football season for the Hitchcock Bulldogs of 13-3A-I, and they came through with a 22-8 win over the Brazosport Exporters of District 13-4A-I.
The yards were hard to come by early, as it was a struggle for both teams to gain a few yards beyond the line of scrimmage, leaving it scoreless at the end of the first quarter.
The second quarter. Hitchcock drove down the field from its own 40-yard line to have the series end with a 12-yard rushing touchdown by sophomore Shemar Johnson with 2:36 left in the first half.
Brazosport did not go unmatched though, as they recovered a fumble on the two-point conversion and returned it the length of the field, totaling the score at 6-2, which would remain until the end of the first half.
Hitchcock received the kickoff to start the second half and held possession of the ball for 9 minutes and 28 seconds, capping off the drive with a 7-yard rushing touchdown by Tyger Turner, who finished the night with 96 yards on 10 rushing attempts with two touchdowns.
The following series, Brazosport made a drive of their own. With the assistance of penalties, the Exporters found themselves in the red zone for the first time of the night. Breaking out in a 12-yard gain, Daraell Preston scored making it 14-8 after a failed 2-point conversion.
The Bulldogs extend the lead one more time with a 38-yard rushing touchdown set up by a 53-yard pass from Pacey Jones to Deonza McCardell. The score came to 22-8 after a successful two-point conversion, piling on the pressure for Brazosport to score. The Exporters found themselves with a fourth-and-2 situation on their own 39, which they failed to covert, turning the ball over on downs.
Brazosport was given another chance to score, but for the second time, they didn’t convert on fourth down with 2 minutes and 45 seconds remaining in the game, turning the ball over to the Bulldogs. Despite Brazosport’s Nyquan Watkin’s 71 rushing yards, the 82 total yards amassed was not enough for Hitchcock’s 252 yards of total offense.
Hitchcock ran down the clock sealing the 22-8 victory.
Hitchcock next plays East Bernard, a daunting opponent, 7:30 p.m. Friday back at Bulldog Stadium.
