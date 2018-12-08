GALVESTON
In their home tournament, the Gulf Coast Classic, the O’Connell Lady Buccaneers were topped in the championship game, while the boys side came away with a third-place finish as the tournament wrapped up Saturday evening.
Beaumont Kelly, out of TAPPS Class 5A, claimed the girls championship with a 45-10 win over O’Connell. Alyce Walker-Como had six of the Lady Bucs’ points. Head coach Derek Martin said it was simply a cold shooting night for the Lady Bucs on Saturday, while Kelly was able to get their shots to fall.
In the third-place game, O’Connell scored frequently in transition en route to a 42-14 win over KIPP Generations. Joseph Orrell lead the way for the Bucs with 16 points.
The state’s No. 6-ranked TAPPS Class 3A team, Tomball Rosehill Christian, claimed the tournament title on the boys’ side with a 50-24 win over Houston Grace Christian Academy.
The Lady Bucs defeated Alvin Living Stones, 48-30, in the first round of the tournament Thursday, and saw a forfeit Friday from Houston Awty International send them to the finals.
Against Living Stones, O’Connell overcame an 18-13 deficit at halftime by winning the third quarter, 25-5, to cruise to victory. Re’Nae Horton led O’Connell with 14 points, followed closely by Leslie Rodriguez with 12 points and Ansley McCullouch with nine points.
The Bucs also scored a sizable first-round win Thursday over their counterparts from Living Stones, rolling to a 66-16 victory. Leading O’Connell to the win were Orrell with 15 points and six assists, Trey Cotton with nine points and 14 rebounds, Sam Wisner with eight points, Cullen Doyle with eight points, and Chris Horton with seven points.
O’Connell was then knocked to the third-place game, as Rosehill Christian topped the Bucs, 53-40, on Friday. Charles Jones led the Bucs with 16 points, while Horton had eight points.
Both O’Connell teams hit the road for their next games, which will be at Spring Providence. The girls are scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m. followed immediately after by the boys.
