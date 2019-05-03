HOUSTON
Like a couple of hungry young dogs fighting over a bone, Clear Falls and Strake Jesuit will require a little more time to settle their baseball tournament tussle.
“On the back of our shirts we have a phrase called ‘Charlie Mike.’ It just means to continue the mission,” said Clear Falls coach Eddie Youngblood after his squad dropped a 5-4 decision in nine innings to the Crusaders on Friday night.
The Knights will push forward again Saturday when the two clubs suit up for the third game in their best-of-three Region III-6A bi-district series.
“We have to stay the course,” Youngblood said. “You’re in a dogfight. You’re saying it’s not looking good, but we’re fine. Everything’s good, keep your head up and keep going.”
And there’s plenty of fight left in both teams.
Dylan Campbell raised Strake up off the mat twice, including his two-out, game-winning hit in the bottom of the ninth which plated Bryce Palumbo. Palumbo drew a two-out walk from Clear Falls reliever Kaiden Beaty, stole second and came home when Campbell held back on a 3-2 breaking pitch and lined the ball into center field for the game-winner.
Campbell also came up clutch in the sixth with a long triple off the left field wall. He then scored on a sacrifice fly to tie the game at 3-3. Two batters later, J.P. Carrejo gave Strake the lead at 4-3 with a two-out RBI single.
Not to be outdone, Clear Falls outfielder Nick Mueller delivered a huge two-out hit of his own — a game-tying solo homer in the seventh which forced extra innings.
“Our kids fought … we didn’t slow down a bit,” Youngblood said. “And we’re not going to slow down (Saturday).”
After being held to two hits on Thursday night, Crusaders head coach Raul Garcia-Rameau liked the push-back his players showed.
“We’ve shown grit all year and that’s what we kind of lacked last year a little bit,” Garcia-Rameau said. “These guys are hungry. We got down early, but we chipped away and got a little hope in us.”
Clear Falls jumped on Strake early as Corey Lanier roped a leadoff triple to open the game. He scored one batter later on a Mueller sacrifice fly.
The Knights made it 3-0 after two innings when Beaty, Tanner Blackwell and Baylan Vaughan wrapped three hits around a Strake wild pitch. Blackwell had two of Clear Falls’ eight hits, but the Knights managed just two hits off Crusader reliever Nick Ferazzi, who struck out 10 in five-plus innings.
“I knew this would be an even series,” Garcia-Rameau said. “I’m not surprised it’s going three.”
Said Youngblood, “We’re ready to go. We’ve got good pitching left. We’re excited to play it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.