While they’re located in Galveston County’s two largest cities, the low population numbers at O’Connell in Galveston and Bay Area Christian School in League City give each school’s sports programs a bit of a small-town vibe.
“It really is a community feel, even though we have kids from all over the area,” Bay Area Christian head football coach Les Rainey said. “We feel like a small town. You know the kindergarteners, you know the 12th graders. As a matter of fact, this Friday is our second and third graders night, so all of our second and third graders will be here helping to line the tunnel and things like that. It’s cool to do things like that in a smaller environment when sometimes it’s harder to do at a bigger school.”
With a school and football program rich in history, at least one of O’Connell’s traditions aims directly at community involvement.
“It’s a combination of the support from the community, the administration, the student body all coming together,” O’Connell head football coach Tim Cotton said. “The night before the game, we do what we call ‘polishing the helmets,’ which is like what Notre Dame does, but they put that gold flake on their helmets. We just have a little fellowship. The parents get a chance to come, and anything they think I messed up the week before, we can discuss it. It’s not going to change anything, but it’s just getting everybody involved.”
These two tight-knit communities will come together Friday night, as the Buccaneers from O’Connell and the Broncos from Bay Area Christian meet on the gridiron.
Bay Area Christian will hold a numbers advantage, as O’Connell’s football roster lists only 16 players compared to the Broncos’ 37 listed players, but what the Bucs lack in depth, they make up for with competitive spirit and — in a few areas — solid athleticism.
“I hope they’re ready for us, because it’s going to be a good game,” Cotton said.
While the Broncos still have some work to do in terms of effectively executing their intricate wing-T offense, Rainey said he has been highly encouraged by the effort and energy his team has shown early in the season.
“One of the highlights is the effort we’ve been showing,” Rainey said. “The execution, we have to clean up, but the effort has been terrific.”
Players to watch for O’Connell include quarterback Tanner Adkins, running back Chris Horton, defensive lineman Trey Cotton and linebacker John Godinich. Naturally, these players will start on both sides of the ball.
Some of the key players for Bay Area Christian are running back DeCapprio Selexman, safety Christian McDonough, quarterback Jackson Collins, defensive end Kaden Hunt and fullback Matt Merritt. Like O’Connell, these players are likely to seek action on the other side of the ball, as well.
Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Bay Area Christian.
