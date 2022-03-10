SAN ANTONIO

A scorching San Antonio Cole run to start the game put Hitchcock in a deep hole that the Bulldogs nearly climbed out of, but the defending Class 3A state champion Cougars held on for a 53-49 win in Thursday afternoon’s state semifinal matchup at the Alamodome.

James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews

Carlos Ponce

Hitchcock had a great year in basketball, a lot to be proud of.Good job, Chris!

