Hitchcock guard Jayden Saxton-Rivera (10) has his shot blocked by Cole guard Adreaell Ray (4) in the first half of the Class 3A semifinal game Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
Hitchcock guard A’Aderius Blanks (12) tries to steal the ball from Cole guard Silas Livingston (1) in the second half of the Class 3A semifinal Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. San Antonio Cole defeated Hitchcock 53-49.
Hitchcock head coach Christopher Jordan-Foster reacts after a foul in the second half of the state Class 3A semifinal against San Antonio Cole on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
Hitchcock head coach Christopher Jordan-Foster consoles guard A’Aderius Blanks after the Bulldogs’ loss to San Antonio Cole in the Class 3A state semifinal game Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
Hitchcock guard Damien McDaniel finds it hard to accept his medal Thursday, March 10, 2022, after the Bulldogs' loss to San Antonio Cole in the Class 3A state semifinal game at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
Hitchcock guard Damien McDaniel reacts at the end of the Class 3A state semifinal game against San Antonio Cole on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Cole defeated Hitchcock 53-49.
Hitchcock guard Damien McDaniel finds it hard to accept his medal Thursday, March 10, 2022, after the Bulldogs loss to San Antonio Cole in the Class 3A state semifinal game at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
Hitchcock guard A’Aderius Blanks (12) is consoled as Hitchcock head coach Christopher Jordan-Foster talks to the team following the Bulldogs’ loss to San Antonio Cole in the Class 3A state semifinal game Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
Hitchcock guard A’Aderius Blanks (12) has his shot blocked by Cole guard James Livingston (2) during the Class 3A semifinal Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
Ronald Cortes/For The Daily News
Hitchcock guard Christian Dorsey (1) shoots over San Antonio Cole guard Trey Blackmore (11) during the Class 3A semifinal game Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
Ronald Cortes/For The Daily News
Ronald Cortes/For The Daily News
Ronald Cortes/For The Daily News
Ronald Cortes/For The Daily News
Ronald Cortes/For The Daily News
Ronald Cortes/For The Daily News
Ronald Cortes/For The Daily News
Hitchcock guard Damien McDaniel drives for two in the second half of the state Class 3A semifinal game against San Antonio Cole on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
Ronald Cortes/For The Daily News
Ronald Cortes/For The Daily News
A scorching San Antonio Cole run to start the game put Hitchcock in a deep hole that the Bulldogs nearly climbed out of, but the defending Class 3A state champion Cougars held on for a 53-49 win in Thursday afternoon’s state semifinal matchup at the Alamodome.
Hitchcock had a great year in basketball, a lot to be proud of.Good job, Chris!
