HITCHCOCK
Behind Bebe Galloway’s 40 points, 16 rebounds and six blocks, the Ball High Lady Tors rallied in the second half to top a tenacious Hitchcock Lady Bulldogs squad, 79-70, Monday afternoon.
“We’ve been asking a lot of Bebe,” Ball High head coach Amanda King said. “She’s traditionally been a post player, but just because of demands on the team, we’ve had to play her as a guard this year. She has really risen to the challenge and is doing a stellar job of being a leader on the team.”
The game was a tight, back-and-forth affair early, as the teams exchanged the lead seven times and tied five times in the first 9:10. The Lady Bulldogs had the first big run of the game, scoring eight unanswered points early in the second quarter to turn a 15-18 deficit into a 23-18 lead.
“To be so young, we’re really feisty,” Hitchcock head coach Dante McDaniel said. “Defense is what we’re hanging our hat on this year, and we’re just going to get after it a lot.”
A pair of free throws knocked down by Demi Dickey at the start of the third quarter saw Hitchcock match its largest lead of the game at 42-34, but Ball High swung the game in its favor with a 13-2 run led by 10 points from Galloway.
“They got more calm, and (King) came out with a press break and attacked the middle,” McDaniel said. “They got a couple easy buckets off that, and that’s when they took the lead, and it was kind of hard for us to battle back.”
A 3-pointer drained by Dickey put Hitchcock back in front, 50-49, but a bucket from Ariana Smith saw Ball High end the third quarter with a 54-52 lead.
The Lady Tors never trailed in the fourth quarter. With the Lady ‘Dawgs behind, 56-55, back-to-back baskets from Galloway and a pair of made free throws from Smith gave Ball High some breathing room.
After the trademark high pressure, full-court press defense of the Lady Bulldogs forced 27 Ball High turnovers in the first half, the Lady Tors managed to cut that number nearly in half with 14 turnovers in the second half.
“We did a better job in the second half of breaking the press,” King said. “That was definitely key, and I would say just playing through the mayhem — just kind of calming them down a little bit and encouraging them to make better decisions.”
In addition to Galloway’s monster game, Ball High also had strong showings from Smith (12 points, eight rebounds, five blocks) and Lexie LaForte (16 points, 15 rebounds). The Lady Tors handily won the rebounding battle, 52-21, outpacing the Lady Bulldogs in that category by a whopping 33-12 clip in the second half.
“We really had a long discussion about making sure we did a better job of rebounding in the second half, and, honestly, us coming up with so many rebounds was key to us turning the tides,” King said.
Ball High also was able to shut down Hitchcock standout Jimile Johnson in the second half, as all 21 of her points came in the first two quarters. After shooting 12 of 16 at the free throw line in the first half, Johnson did not visit the charity stripe once in the second half.
Dickey led Hitchcock in scoring with 23 points, while Chloe Countee added 18 points.
The Lady Tors won’t return to action until 5:30 p.m. Nov. 27 at Clear Falls. The Lady Bulldogs, meanwhile, are right back at it 11 a.m. Tuesday at home against Navasota.
