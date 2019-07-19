LEAGUE CITY
Every year, the Clear Creek Wildcats enter the season with a motto that has a particular meaning to the team. This time, the motto has two meanings.
“Every year we do one, and this year it’s ‘#NeverOutWorked,’” Clear Creek head coach Scott Simonds said. “It’s kind of got a double meaning because I always tell the kids, ‘We may win, we may lose, but we’re never going to be outworked.’ And then the other thing is it spells out ‘now’ because we want to win now.”
The Wildcats will have plenty of experience as they return District 24-6A newcomer of the year, setter Spencer Plato, and fellow seniors Shaina Westfall and Madison Cole at outside hitter, Sam Simmons at right-side hitter, and defensive specialists Kylie Luedde and Sarah Watts. Also returning to the team with varsity experience are a versatile pair of sophomores, Bri Zamora and Sydney Chauvin.
“We’ve got a good amount of starters back who will be seniors who have been on varsity for quite awhile, and I’ve got a pretty talented will-be sophomore class that I’m excited about,” Simonds said. “They’ve worked hard over the summer, taking advantage of the open gym, and we’re ready to get things rolling.”
Clear Creek’s largest challenge is filling a tremendous hole left at middle blocker after the graduation of Allie Garland and Riley Brantley, who were one of the best one-two punches at the position in the Houston area in the 2018 season.
“That’s priority number one; we’ve got to replace our middle attack, which is going to be big for us,” Simonds said. “But, I think we’ve got some good candidates there.”
One promising prospect to help forge the gap at middle blocker is incoming sophomore Reagan Thompson. Thompson touched 9 feet, 11 inches in her jumps as a freshman, and it is hoped she will join the “10-foot club” this year, Simonds said.
“I think that’s the highest I’ve ever had a freshman touch, and we’ve had some pretty high flyers over the years, and this will be my 21st year at Creek,” Simonds said. “I’m hoping she’s going to be able to join that 10-foot club, and if you can touch 10 feet, that’s a really big deal. You can go play college ball at any place you want to go.
“It’s kind of the equivalent of if you can throw a 90-mile-per-hour fastball or if you can run a sub-4.5 40, you can go play baseball or football pretty much anywhere,” Simonds said.
The Wildcats program will look to make its 19th consecutive trip to the playoffs in a District 24-6A, which is always a tough one for volleyball. Defending 24-6A champion Clear Springs, which saw its varsity and sub-varsity programs go a combined 48-0 in district last year, is looking like the team to beat, while Clear Falls and Clear Brook also return a healthy amount of talent.
“Everybody has got some talent through the whole district,” Simonds said. “We’re just going to keep working to get back on top.”
Clear Creek opens its 2019 volleyball regular season 5:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at Katy Seven Lakes before entering the prestigious Adidas John Turner Classic tournament hosted by Pearland on Aug. 8-10. The Wildcats’ home opener will be 6 p.m. Aug. 13 against Pearland Dawson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.