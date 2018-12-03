LEAGUE CITY
Bay Area Christian’s defense led to instant offense in a big second quarter, as the Lady Broncos topped the O’Connell Lady Buccaneers, 45-18, at home Monday.
Leading 9-7 after the first quarter, Bay Area Christian started the second quarter on an 11-2 run to open up a double-digit lead, and just continued to pull away from there, eventually taking a 33-13 lead into the halftime break.
Six steals by Faith Wolverton in the second quarter led to 12 easy transition points — either by Wolverton racing down court for a layup herself or dishing to an open teammate for a layup.
Shea Saburt led Bay Area Christian in scoring with 11 points. Wolverton added nine points and five rebounds, and Jessica Morris had eight points and seven rebounds. Leslie Rodriguez led O’Connell with five points and 15 rebounds.
With the start of district play still a few weeks away, Lady Broncos head coach Cheri Montgomery said she likes what she sees from the team so far, and would like them to just continue to work on being more consistent.
“They definitely have a tenacity to play the game, they have heart, but I love the fact that I’m going to have an inside-outside team this year, because you can’t live and die by the 3,” Montgomery said. “Just have to iron out all those wrinkles and get ready for district play.”
In only their second season back from a program hiatus and with a young team with some players playing basketball for the first time this year, the Lady Bucs are looking to build themselves up and absorb the lessons of pre-district action.
“I’ve seen improvement since Day 1, so just for us to come up here and play a team like Bay Area and not back down and continue to be aggressive, that’s huge for us,” head coach Derek Martin said. “We just have to learn something from every game and get better every game. These girls work hard.”
Up next, Bay Area Christian remains at home for a game 6 p.m. Thursday against Houston Incarnate Word Academy. O’Connell will host the Gulf Coast Classic tournament Thursday through Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.